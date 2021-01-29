No injuries in fire that destroyed mail truck near island
A U.S. Postal Service mail truck went up in flames Thursday morning on the F.J. Torras Causeway near the entrance to the island, said Glynn County Fire Department Lt. Kyle Brown.
The woman driving the truck managed to pull over and exit the truck safely before calling 911, Brown said. There was no mail inside.
The woman had retrieved the truck from the main U.S. Post Office in Brunswick and was driving it to the Post Office on St. Simons Island off of Frederica Road, Brown said.
The engine began smoking as she approached the island entrance near Morningstar Marina, Brown said.
“She noticed smoke and pulled over and then she noticed flames,” he said. “She was able to pull off onto a shoulder.”
Firefighters from the county station on Demere Road on the island responded, along with a fire truck from the Brunswick Fire Department, he said. “The entire engine department and the majority of the passenger area was heavy with fire upon arrival. The crews put a quick stop to it.”
— The Brunswick News