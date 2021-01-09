This is typically the time of year when health advisories are issued about flu outbreaks.
Not this year.
Dr. Lawton Davis, health director of the Coastal Health District, said there are no known influenza outbreaks in the state right now and it’s uncertain what type of flu season we will have amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is difficult to predict, but we do think the precautions people are taking to avoid infection with COVID-19 may also contribute to a milder flu season this year,” he said. “In the Southern Hemisphere, where flu season has ended, many countries reported a low level of flu activity.”
It’s likely the emphasis on masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing are making a difference.
“Flu and COVID-19 are both respiratory illnesses and spread in similar ways,” he said. “The same precautions that can prevent infection with coronavirus also help protect you from the flu.”
Because flu and COVID-19 symptoms are similar, the two are difficult to diagnose at first.
“COVID-19 and influenza share some similar symptoms, like fever, cough, chills, sore throat, and body aches, Davis said. “COVID-19 seems to cause more serious illnesses in some people. Other signs and symptoms of COVID-19, different from flu, may include change in or loss of taste or smell.”
Those experiencing symptoms should get diagnosed quickly, he said.
“Because transmission rates of COVID-19 are so high right now and rates of influenza transmission are so low, if you have symptoms of respiratory illness you should respond as though you have COVID-19 until you can be properly diagnosed,” he said. “Isolate yourself away from others and notify close contacts that they may have been exposed and should quarantine. Schedule a COVID-19 test and reach out to your healthcare provider if your symptoms worsen. Your doctor can also test you for influenza to rule out a flu infection.”
The scary part of this flu season is it is possible to be infected with flu and COVID-19 at the same time.
“Yes, it is possible have flu, as well as other respiratory illnesses, and COVID-19 at the same time,” Davis said. “Health experts are still studying how common this can be. Diagnostic testing can help determine if you are sick with flu or COVID-19.”
People with flu-like symptoms should take the appropriate precautions.