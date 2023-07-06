The Well still doesn’t have a firm reopening date, but the urgency to resume services to the homeless is high, say members of FaithWorks leadership.
“We are in the process of getting reopened, but we don’t have a date yet,” said the Rev. Wright Culpepper, FaithWorks executive director.
The Well is a daytime shelter and hospitality center for the homeless operated by the nonprofit FaithWorks. The United Methodist Church established FaithWorks, Culpepper said, but now 80 or so churches of every denomination in the Golden Isles support it monetarily or with donations and volunteer help.
The facility is still down several staffers following a 65-day closure imposed by City Hall in April which expired last week. With the closure, some employees left the daytime shelter, Culpepper said. Interviews, background checks, onboarding and training of new personnel take time, he explained.
Some training is needed, said Tab Miller, director of volunteer ministries at Faithworks, but there’s not any particular skill set one must have to work at The Well. FaithWorks needs what Culpepper termed “Marys and Marthas.”
“Marys” are the people who can quickly build a rapport with The Well’s “clients” — people who come to the facility looking for some kind of help or an opportunity to get out of the heat. These types are what the organization needs to make people feel at home, find out about their specific needs and how The Well can help, he said.
“Marthas” handle things behind the scenes. They do the laundry, make coffee, take out trash and more.
“There’s enough happening at The Well that you’ll have something to do,” Miller said.
It can seem like a lot to handle in the beginning, but anyone can eventually grow into the role with time, he said.
It takes two staffers and three or four volunteers to keep FaithWorks open at any one time, he said. For more information on one of The Well’s open positions or volunteer posts, contact Miller at tab@faithworksministry.org.
With the characteristic summer heat coming down on the Golden Isles in recent weeks, Miller said reopening The Well is a high priority.
City commissioners imposed the 65-day closure on The Well which came amid concerns expressed by downtown citizens and business owners aboit a string of five violent incidents. All five allegedly involved homeless persons and at least one suspect had recently used The Well’s services, according to police.
At a roundtable meeting last week, city officials and residents pressed FaithWorks leaders and board members on downtown safety and the city’s accelerating economy, which they believe are negatively affected by The Well.
FaithWorks hears those concerns, but Culpepper said The Well has work it needs to continue. Without The Well, homeless people have nowhere to go during the day. “Human suffering” has resulted, he said, describing an encounter with women who were having trouble walking on the sidewalk because of the heat of the pavement, and dealing with people huddled under small patches of shade to escape the sun.
“We celebrate economic development and want it to continue, but we do recognize our mandate as church people to respond to the needs of people where they are,” Culpepper said.
The Well will initiate new safety and security measures for the benefit of the community and the people who seek help at the facility. Plans include re-registering all guests at The Well; checking all individuals against a Department of Housing and Urban Development database to make sure they’re actually homeless; checking government-issued IDs and making those without it apply for one; notifying probation officers and asking some to leave depending on the nature of their convictions; enforcing a no-trespassing rule to keep people from sleeping under the building’s awning and reporting people who do; putting up a fence around the porch to keep people out at night.
There’s only so much The Well can do while closed, but Miller said staffers were in the process of re-registering familiar faces “so we can move pretty quickly when someone we don’t know does show.”
While The Well is only open during the day, Culpepper is very concerned about what happens at night.
When The Well opened in 2015, it did so to fill in “gaps” in services for homeless people, he explained. Where to sleep at night was not one of those gaps at the time. Downtown wasn’t as trafficked as it is now, and vacant buildings were plentiful. Eight years ago, the gaps were in getting access to health care, disability and veteran benefits and essential documents like photo IDs and birth certificates.
These services have helped many people get off the street and into stable housing or into other programs that provide the help they need, Culpepper said.
The city has changed much since 2015. Many of the concerns expressed by citizens, city officials and law enforcement personnel revolved around people loitering and sleeping in public spaces after dark.
That change isn’t recent, and FaithWorks has been working for some time to fill that gap as well, Miller said. An overnight shelter isn’t likely feasible at The Well’s current downtown location. The city’s relatively new ordinances restricting homeless shelters add difficult obstacles to opening a new facility. After the roundtable last week, though, Miller said he’s optimistic about working with City Hall on a new shelter elsewhere.
As for now, Miller said it doesn’t make sense to rush the move. Culpepper added that the transition will have to include making sure people know where to find the new facility and can get to it from downtown.
“It doesn’t make sense to abandon the people we’ve been serving for eight years or longer. It doesn’t make sense to abandon the city,” Culpepper said.
He also recognized and commended other groups like Saved By Grace, Hand-in-Hand and the Salvation Army, all of which are looking to provide new rooms to house people overnight or expand the space they have.
“They may actually meet that need,” Culpepper said. “We may find that we don’t have to fill that gap. But right now, the real need is the people who have nowhere to go.”
In the short term, he said The Well plans to resume a program it started well before the closure called the “behavioral health academy.”
Mental health counselors, professionals, law enforcement personnel, physicians and nurses are the targets, but anyone is welcome. It’s all about training people to recognize when someone is suffering from a mental health condition or disorder and how to get them the help they need. Aside from getting people off the street, Culpepper said it would also take pressure off emergency rooms and jails.