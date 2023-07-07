A public comment period is ongoing until July 30 for what Glynn County elections officials describe as “substantial changes” in polling place locations and voting districts.
After they are adopted, the proposed changes will impact at least 20,000 mainland voters, but nobody from the mainland has commented so far during the ongoing 45-day public comment period, elections officials said.
One of the big changes is voting will no longer take place in public schools for security and safety reasons.
Changes in polling locations are proposed west of Interstate 95, U.S. 17 North, Exit 29, and central Glynn around the Glynn Place Mall and the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center.
The city of Brunswick, St. Simons Island and Jekyll Island voters are not affected by the changes.
Elections officials said their concern is some voters who are unaware their voting district boundaries or polling place has changed will show up at the wrong location on Election Day.
When learning they missed the ongoing public comment period, voters may feel “unheard,” said Christina Redden, Glynn County’s deputy superintendent of elections.
Redden predicted the 2024 primaries and presidential elections could generate the largest voter turnout ever.
“We encourage you to early vote,” Redden said. “If you vote on Election Day, you must vote at your poll location. We want you to be aware these changes may affect you.”