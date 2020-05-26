There was a lot of pressure to reopen the beaches in time for Memorial Day weekend, but the heat isn’t on to reopen public swimming pools in the Golden Isles.
Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey said he hasn’t received any calls asking about when the pool at Howard Coffin Park will reopen.
“I haven’t even heard from the swim club,” he said.
Harvey said the decision to open the pool at Howard Coffin Park is not up to city officials anyway. The county is responsible for the public swimming pool as part of the Local Option Sales Tax agreement reached in 2012.
Matthew Kent, public information officer for Glynn County, said commissioners haven’t set a date to reopen any of the three public pools it maintains, including the one at Selden Park and at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island.
“It’s still in flux,” he said. “There are a lot of guidelines by the health department we have to implement. We want to make sure we follow them.”
So far, Kent said there has been little public pressure to open the pools, which traditionally allow swimming by Memorial Day weekend.
The health department has allowed some swimming pools in apartment complexes and other developments to open to the residents living in those communities on a case-by-case basis, Kent said.
The long-awaited splash pad at Mary Ross Park would have been completed and open to the public if the COVID-19 pandemic hadn’t struck, Harvey said.
City commissioners are expected to discuss when city workers should begin construction of the pad in an upcoming meeting.
Harvey expressed confidence the pad will be built and used this summer. The question is when should work begin. Harvey said now might be the ideal time to install the pad while crowds are light, making it easier for city workers. The concern is enticing youth to congregate near the pad before it is open.
“The money is there, the splash pad is in,” he said. “All we have to do is put it together.”