After two days of interviewing candidates for the vacant Glynn County manager’s position, county commissioners emerged from closed executive session Tuesday with no decision.

The position has been vacant since Alan Ours was released from his contract at the end of March. Ours had announced his intention of retiring in August when commissioners terminated him.

Assistant County Manager Katherine Downs has served as interim county manager since Ours’ departure.

It’s unclear when commissioners will make a decision.

