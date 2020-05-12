In late April, Delta Air Lines applied to suspend service to the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport for at least a few months, but the U.S. Department of Transportation has yet to make a decision.
The application includes other airports in South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Massachusetts, all of which Delta says are within an hour of other airports. The Brunswick airport is the only one in Georgia on the list.
Delta is the only commercial airline serving the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport.
The process for getting an exemption follows strict procedures laid out in a final order issued by the U.S. Department of Transportation, which administers the whole thing, and is given the force of law by the CARES Act.
The CARES Act made billions of dollars available to small and large businesses in the form of loans and grants. This included airlines, but with some strings attached.
If they took the money they had to agree to a service obligation, which requires an airline to keep a minimum number of flights in the air.
Airlines can file a request for an exemption, which they must serve on “interested parties.” The parties have a short window to respond after which DOT officials make a decision.
Interested parties are defined as “airport directors, a chief executive of the affected community, such as the mayor, and on any other civic or other party with a substantial interest in the request.”
“Until such time that it issues a decision, any services covered by a carrier’s service obligation must continue,” according to the order.
Under the service obligation, an airline has to maintain minimum service to airports it served before March 1.
“For points that a covered carrier served with at least one flight at least five days per week, the covered carrier would need to provide at least one flight per day, five days per week, for that point,” the order states. “For a point that received service from a covered carrier fewer than five days per week, the covered carrier would only need to serve that point with at least one flight on one day per week.”
The Brunswick Golden Isles airport falls under the former, as Delta offered two flights a day to and from Atlanta prior to March 1.
In an application for an exemption from this obligation, the airline has to explain exactly which destination to which it wants to cut flights and the extent to which it wants to cut them, as well as its reasoning for doing so.
“Requests for exemptions should be filed at least 10 business days before the applicant covered carrier’s proposed service alteration, (unless the carrier can show good cause,” according to the order.
From there, the transportation department officials decide whether the reasons square up with the intent of the CARES Act and “the air transportation needs of small and remote communities and the need to maintain well-functioning health care and pharmaceutical supply chains, including for medical devices and supplies.”
What follows is a period during which “interested parties” can file answers and airlines can respond. Such parties can file an answer within three business days of the exemption application and the airlines have two days to file a response.
“The department may shorten this answer period if such action is deemed warranted in the public interest,” the order states.
Interested parties may file answers to the request within three business days of its filing. The applicant covered carrier may file a reply to any answers filed within two business days.
Three officials at the department can make a final ruling on exemptions: the assistant secretary or the deputy assistant secretary for aviation and international affairs or the director of the office of aviation analysis. The three positions are held by Joel Szabat, David Short and Todd Homan, according to the DOT’s website.
No decision on Delta’s application had been made as of 5 p.m. Monday, but a DOT spokesperson said the department works to make decisions as quickly as possible.