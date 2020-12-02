Brunswick and Glynn County commissioners convened in a virtual meeting Tuesday to set the stage for a planned Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2021 referendum.
The 1 percent sales tax can run for up to five years and must be used to pay for infrastructure and capital improvement projects, which must be delineated in a countywide referendum. County commissioners have suggested holding a referendum in a special election in March 2021 or simultaneously with the 2021 municipal elections in November.
The meeting was a purely procedural matter. By law, local governments with a stake in potential SPLOST revenue must hold a meeting within a certain timeframe.
County commissioners recognized the fact that three of its seven members will be rotating off the decision-making body in January — Commission Chairman Mike Browning and Commissioners Bob Coleman and Peter Murphy. Instead of deciding on the details now, most felt the best course of action would be to handle the early prerequisites of a SPLOST referendum and allow the incoming commission to make the decisions of consequence, such as which projects to include in a SPLOST list and when to hold the referendum.
“There’s not a lot we can really nail down right now,” Browning said.
City and county commissioners discussed their preferences at the meeting.
Browning noted some sitting commissioners, as well as incoming members, have advocated for a short three-year SPLOST to pay for engineering and planning work on future major projects and immediate infrastructure needs. Others have suggested making use of the full five years allowed by law.
While she did not express an opinion, City Commissioner Julie Martin noted the city had a list of proposed projects totaling $15.8 million to be funded by a new SPLOST.
Coleman, County Commissioner Allen Booker and City Commissioner Johnny Cason openly called for a five-year SPLOST.
Cason said the economy is too unpredictable to stake anything on a three-year sales tax. It might not bring in enough revenue to pay for the projects the two governments want.
“You have too many economic ups and downs and it’s just a hard thing to judge. We’re getting out the gate late because of a COVID-19 pandemic. Who knows what’s going to hit next? Nobody,” Cason said.
It is precisely because of that unpredictability that County Commissioner David O’Quinn suggested leaving details vague until city and county officials can work out projections alongside economics professionals at College of Coastal Georgia.
“I just question, at this point, having any numbers thrown out there,” O’Quinn said.
No decisions were made. O’Quinn asked for another joint meeting in early January 2021 to hammer out more details.
The proposed 2021 sales tax comes after the county and city collected more than they said they would need in the last SPLOST.
A SPLOST 2016 list of projects for the city, county, Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission and Jekyll Island Authority was set at $71.5 million. If revenue met the target before the tax was set to end, county commissioners assured the public the tax would be ended early.
That did not happen. By the time the sales tax expired in September, county officials expected to bring in $80 million or more.
County officials blamed the continuation of the tax on the Georgia Department of Revenue, which administers the tax. In an email, a revenue department employee said the state could not stop collecting the tax until the end of a yearly quarter.
The additional revenue will go toward covering over-budgeted projects.