Two county commissioners who live on St. Simons Island said they heard little about the new Demere Road-East Beach Causeway roundabout — and that’s a good thing.
“Nobody’s fussing at us yet,’’ commissioner David O’Quinn said. “I’m going to take that as a good sign.”
If people had a right to complain it may have been during the 15 days traffic was backed up for nearly a mile — especially right after Labor Day — along Kings Way as all traffic was detoured while the final construction was completed on the roundabout. Commissioner Peter Murphy said he didn’t hear much then, either.
He thinks that’s because people understand there are few options for detours on an island where residents are accustomed to two-lane roads.
“There’s only so much you can do when you’ve got a public works project making a change at a major intersection,’’ and people apparently realize that, he said.
Otherwise, Murphy said, “I’ve heard nothing from anyone about the roundabout. It’s incredible.”
People circling the roundabout since it opened after 5 p.m. Tuesday apparently had little reason to complain. Some had no place to go but the roundabout Tuesday afternoon. A number came into the roundabout, made a full circle and exited on the road they entered.
Murray Pounds, who moved to the island from St. Louis in August, rode his bicycle around the concrete pathway Wednesday morning and was pleased, not just with the ease of movement but also with the 40-foot oak in the middle of the traffic circle.
“I’m amazed at the tree. That must have a really big root ball,’’ he said.
Of the roundabout, Pounds said, “It looks like they did a really nice job with it.”
But Pounds said he already found people more accommodating when he biked across intersections on St. Simons Island than those back in St. Louis.
“I’m impressed with people who stop,’’ he said. “This is a different environment, too.”
Out for her morning walk, Nancy Posey found herself wishing the concrete walkway on the southeast side of the roundabout had been extended, but otherwise, “I love it.”
Public Works Director Dave Austin said he expected a bit of displeasure, but that the sidewalk is meant to serve the people in the condos in the southeast corner of the Demere Road-East Beach Causeway intersection. He said there would be signs warning the concrete ends.
The roundabout eliminates the sometimes long waits at the west end of the causeway and the often confusing shift onto the former passing lane for Demere’s southbound drivers to get around people making left turns onto the causeway.
O’Quinn said he had gotten complaints about a year ago from people ticketed for using the passing lane. The lane had no other purpose that he could see, O’Quinn said.
After completion of the $1.7 million roundabout, the island now has five with a sixth in its future at the intersection of Kings Way and Frederica Road. Murphy predicted that could be more of a traffic nightmare than the long delays there were the past couple of weeks. Murphy said he thought the answer was extending some lanes to allow left turns at the intersection at a projected cost of $800,000. With the newest roundabout costing $1.7 million, Murphy said he figures that project will come in with a cost of $2.5 to $3 million and the county has yet to identify all the funding.
“Money set aside in the SPLOST [fund] was nowhere near that,’’ he said.
He also said that the detours for that project could be onto a gated, private road and the traffic would include golfers and heavy delivery trucks.
O’Quinn said that won’t be the last roundabout project, but he expects there to be some changes in the Gateway entrance to the island.
“As a community, we’ve got to look at that Gateway to make sure it’s user friendly,’’ he said.
Currently, it’s not given the speeds of people coming onto the island and difficulty accessing it from Kings Way as drivers try to get off the island while making the required quick lane change.