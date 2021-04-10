Those who were hoping to learn the source of the noxious odor that permeates areas of Brunswick periodically didn’t get the answers they hoped for at a meeting Friday hosted by the Georgia Environmental Coalition.
But they did learn a lot about the methodology that goes into getting permits and what air quality monitors detect.
Eric Cornwell, permitting program manager for the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, said there are an estimated 3,500 air quality permits in Georgia, most of which operate well below state thresholds.
When a permit is issued, the public health risk is one of the important considerations, he said.
Dika Kuoh, assistant branch chief, said the investigation into the odor that has generated complaints in different parts of the city remains a mystery.
“We try to communicate with different feet on the ground,” he said. “It’s kind of an investigation in a way.”
Kuoh said the investigation also includes meteorological and wind data to help narrow down the source.
“We try to recreate, to backtrack where that pollution came from,” he said. “We’re still doing it. It’s ongoing.”
It’s also possible that even if the source is discovered, the odor could be within the tolerances of the permit and not a violation of state laws.