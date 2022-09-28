Nissan North America selected the Port of Brunswick as a new point of entry into the U.S., the Georgia Ports Authority announced on Tuesday.

“This is going to mean new jobs in the Brunswick area,” said GPA Board Chairman Joel Wooten. “I already think Brunswick is the best port in North America for what they do — that’s cars, vehicles, heavy machinery — but the added improvements and money being spent down there is going to make Brunswick the biggest in a couple of years and also the best-equipped port for these kinds of imports and exports. That’s just huge for the Brunswick area and more importantly, for the state of Georgia.”

