Nissan North America selected the Port of Brunswick as a new point of entry into the U.S., the Georgia Ports Authority announced on Tuesday.
“This is going to mean new jobs in the Brunswick area,” said GPA Board Chairman Joel Wooten. “I already think Brunswick is the best port in North America for what they do — that’s cars, vehicles, heavy machinery — but the added improvements and money being spent down there is going to make Brunswick the biggest in a couple of years and also the best-equipped port for these kinds of imports and exports. That’s just huge for the Brunswick area and more importantly, for the state of Georgia.”
The decision comes as the ports authority continues to dump money into expanding the Brunswick port.
It also announced Tuesday that the board of the GPA approved additional buildings, property development and infrastructure and that Wallenius Wilhelmsen Solutions plans to build three new buildings to support its auto processing operation for Nissan and Infiniti.
Griff Lynch, executive director of the ports authority, said the news demonstrates GPA’s commitment to making Brunswick a top port in the auto industry.
He said the authority has been striving for years “to make Brunswick the premier auto port.”
“We’re living up to our word and want to deliver on this promise,” he added. “We’re committed to making this the largest auto port in the country.”
The Port of Brunswick handled 53,600 units of vehicles and heavy machinery in August, according to the ports authority, an increase of 1,700 units compared to the same month last year.
Nissan is among two dozen other auto manufacturers using the port. Others include Mercedes Benz, BMW, Hyundai and Kia.
It’s the port’s supply chain interconnectivity — featuring rail and quick access to I-95, and therefore I-16 and I-10 as well— that makes Brunswick an attractive location for companies looking to ship products to Atlanta, Birmingham, Nashville, Charlotte and markets across Florida, said Cliff Pyron, chief commercial officer at GPA.
“Its position as the nation’s second busiest but fastest growing roll-on/roll-off port offers a strong customer endorsement for relying on Georgia ports,” Pyron said.
It’s possible the Port of Brunswick could become the top gateway for auto manufacturers in the U.S., said Wooten. With recent expansions, the port is in a position to take on new business, such as vehicle accessory installation.
“We have the additional land and acreage in Brunswick to continue to add and develop and handle whatever future customers need or want in Brunswick,” Wooten said. “That’s a huge advantage no one else on the East Coast or country really has.”
It all adds up to an increase in capacity across the board to accept shipments of vehicles, store them and process them, Wooden added.
He also noted the port authority is expanding its infrastructure dealing with break-bulk cargo to better service the timber industry.
The Port of Brunswick recently received federal approval to add a fourth berth at Colonel’s Island. The project will more efficiently accommodate the larger vessels with a capacity of 7,000-plus vehicles, which is becoming the industry standard at U.S. ports.
“I would be remiss if I didn’t say we have gotten great support from Glynn County, the county commissioners, the city of Brunswick and the other governmental entities in that area,” Wooten said. “They’re generally very good to work with, particularly on government issues”