Carl Alexander sat in his office at the Glynn County Police Department that morning 19 years ago, starting his daily routine.
Some time after 8:46 a.m., the police teletype in a nearby office started going haywire with activity. And for a long time after, Alexander wondered if anything would be routine ever again.
“I was still the police chief then,” recalled Alexander, who retired as Glynn County police chief in 2003. “I was back in my office and a lady from up front where the teletype was came back all frantic and said, ‘You might want to get in here — this thing’s going crazy.’”
Hijacked American Airline Flight 11 had crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center. It was Sept. 11, 2001. In little more than an hour, Americans would watch helplessly in horror and outrage as a second hijacked commercial airliner crashed into the center’s South Tower. A third plane crashed into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a fourth plane would crash off target into a Pennsylvania field.
By now, folks at county police headquarters had gathered around a television to watch the heart-wrenching, maddening events unfold.
“That day changed our world,” Alexander said. “It changed the way we do things, it changed the way we look at things.”
It was 19 years ago today that a terrorist group declared war on America. Nearly 3,000 people died on American soil that day, including hundreds of firefighters and other first-responders who ran into the crumbling trade center towers to save lives.
Locally, folks are invited to gather this morning around the flagpole in front of the library at the College of Coastal Georgia for a remembrance ceremony. The 9 a.m. memorial will feature numerous speakers and is hosted by the college’s VALOR (Veterans Academic Learning Opportunities & Resources) organization.
David O’Quinn’s world was shattered by a phone call received that morning at his Corinthian Trading food distribution company on the island.
“I was at work and I got a phone call that something big had happened,” the Glynn County commissioner said. “We just sat there in stunned silence watching it unfold on the TV.”
In the aftermath, O’Quinn’s faith in humanity was bolstered by the selfless sacrifice of the first-responders who ran into the towers at Ground Zero in New York City.
“What stuck with me in the following days was the people who had rushed into those buildings to save others,” O’Quinn said. “Leaving their own loved ones behind to do their jobs, never thinking twice about it.”
Today, Tommy Townsend is the pastor at Holy Nativity Episcopal Church on St. Simons Island. Some 19 years ago he was representing a medical implant company, advising on a surgical procedure in an operating room at Atlanta’s Georgia Baptist Medical Center.
“It was a spinal fusion. I remember it well,” said Townsend, a Citadel graduate and an Army veteran. “A nurse came running in and said, ‘There’s been a plane crash into a building in New York.’ Literally, the doctor’s broke scrub and went into the doctor’s lounge, leaving only the anesthesiologist. We were just standing there in shock and awe, and we watched the second plane go into the building. It was surreal. Then we all went back into the operating room and went to work.”
But Townsend remembers how Americans came together in the nightmare of 9/11’s aftermath. Nearly 20 years later, in today’s volatile and divisive political environment, the pastor fears we have forgotten the importance of being unified as a nation.
“I’m afraid 9/11’s become so distant for many that we have forgotten what that was like,” Townsend said. “We should never become so divided we forget we need each other.”
Brunswick City Commissioner Johnny Cason hopes we never forget.
“It’s a day we need to remember,” said Cason, who was a city of Brunswick employee back then. “It should never leave anybody’s memory.”
Likewise, O’Quinn said we owe it to those who perished that day to remember the lessons of that sad September day in 2001.
“It’s something we can’t forget to remember,” he said. “There is always vulnerability to terrorism. We need to remember that. We have to.”