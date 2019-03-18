Nine SPLOST 2016 projects completed to date

Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2020 may already be on the Glynn County Commission’s mind, but county staff and other officials are still working on completing projects on the SPLOST 2016 list.
“We’ve got nine completed so far,” said Dave Austin, public works director. “I’d say ‘substantially complete,’ because there’s still some paperwork or punch-list items left.”
The latest update to Glynn County’s SPLOST list breaks out eight categories from road paving to drainage into 46 individual projects, nine of which are marked a complete, some with conditions.
One dirt road paving project — Pennick Road — should enter its design phase soon, Austin said, and a project to extend the sidewalk on Frederica Road is waiting for the completion of the Frederica Road repaving project. Austin said the repaving project should be done within one or two weeks.
“We’re getting very close to Frederica Road. In the next week or two, they should be finished with all the resurfacing effort next week,” Austin said.
One of the assurances county officials made to the public when advertising the SPLOST was that all projects on the list would be underway by the time the collection period runs out. SPLOST collection is set to end in September 2020.
The projects under his purview are coming along well, Austin said.
“I think we’ll have all of (Public Works’ projects) underway by then, provided they come in under budget,” Austin said.
Some projects fall under other departments, such as improvements to Canal Road; the extension of Dungeness Drive; sidewalks extension on Gateway Center Boulevard and Harry Driggers Boulevard; drainage projects in the College Park and Somersby Pointe neighborhoods and on Chapel Crossing Road, Golden Isles Parkway, Hornet Drive and South Palm Drive.
Paul Andrews, county engineer, said each one is either awaiting easement acquisitions, permits or cooperation from other government agencies. He’s making headway, but some, particularly securing easements from private property owners, take more time.
“I would think (we’ll have them underway by September 2020), yeah,” Andrews said. “I don’t know if that’s across the board, but that’s what we’re working toward. Will we get there? I don’t know. The acquisitions are tough.”
With construction projects, Austin said it’s good not to get ahead of oneself.
“I think our guys are doing a good job,” he said. “They’re challenging projects, and there’s some more challenging projects being designed that are going to test us ... It’s one of those things where you really don’t cheer until the end. There’s always something. Some folks may concentrate on one or two projects, and those might be the toughest ones to get. We’re just trying to complete the projects as efficiently and quickly as possible and then move on to the next one.”
Glynn County spokesman Matthew Kent said two projects are on hold: a new Glynn County Animal Control Shelter and replacement of tide gates at the end of Arnold Road on St. Simons Island.
For both, it’s currently a lack of funds, Kent explained. Estimates for both turned out to be off by wide margins. In the case of the animal shelter, off by as much as $1 million.
Both will be completed eventually, he said, but the “when” is difficult to pin down. At present, the county’s plan is to wait and see what SPLOST funds it may be able to reallocate from other projects.
“We’re waiting to see what leftover SPLOST funds there are so we can see how much of an animal shelter we can build,” Kent said. “They are going to get done. We need a new animal shelter, there’s no question.”
The county’s other major construction project, a new veterans memorial park in downtown Brunswick, is moving along, Austin said. A bid package is in the works and should be sent out soon, he said.
Some aren’t pleased with the progress made, however.
SPLOST Citizens’ Oversight Committee member Jane Fraser said 58 percent of the target amount, $71.6 million, has been collected while 22 percent of the projects are complete, falling short of where the county could and should be.
In addition, she said the oversight committee is generally kept out of the loop in terms of SPLOST project updates, while she’s sure of the fact that the establishment of an oversight committee played a role in getting the SPLOST passed.
“According to our bylaws, the committee shall represent the citizens by making sure (SPLOST is) completed in a responsible, transparent and expedient manner,” Fraser said. “... We’re not seeing transparency. We’re not seeing expedience. We’re not seeing organization.”
The county could improve the situation by giving the oversight committee more information and making county staff members take responsibility for mistakes. She said that did not happen when Frederica Road was shut down in the middle of the day last month after the public had been told work would be conducted at night.
Glynn County Manager Alan Ours, however, said he’s happy with the pace at which the county’s moving.
“Glynn County has made significant progress in the completion of SPLOST 2016 projects,” Ours said. “We are using the money wisely by designing and building what we can in-house and leveraging state funds to stretch road paving dollars.”
While SPLOST revenue has amounted to more than $1.5 million a month, Ours has previously explained that the county couldn’t embark on projects right away. First, revenue had to be split between the entities sharing the revenue.
Projects then had to go through a design phase before the actual work was contracted out. Even then, the county often had to wait for money to accrue before starting projects.
“In just a year and a half, nine projects have gone from design to completion and twenty-four have statuses ranging from ‘in design’ to ‘under construction’ including the ongoing Frederica Road paving,” Ours said. “We appreciate the patience of our citizens, especially those on St. Simons Island, as we work to complete these projects.”