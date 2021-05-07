Nine Glynn County students were recently included among this year’s class of Georgia Scholars.
State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced April 29 that 323 graduating seniors from across the state have been recognized as 2021 Georgia Scholars.
At Glynn Academy, Ellis Watkins, Jacob Torbert and Angela Hill were among those to earn the recognition. At Brunswick High, the Georgia Scholars were Morgan Bryant, Christo Hickey, Charles (Logan) Cauley, Abigail Carter, Mackenzie Buck and Connor Bell.
Through the Georgia Scholars program, the Georgia Department of Education identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life. Students eligible for Georgia Scholars recognition are high school seniors who exhibit excellence in all phases of school life, in community activities and in the home.
“As a state, we can all draw inspiration from the resilience and determination of the class of 2021,” Woods said. “Like their counterparts in the class of 2020, they dealt with the sudden shutdown of in-person schooling in March of last year. Then they persevered through a school year that was, of necessity, unlike any we have ever seen before — and still, they found a way to excel. I am extremely proud of each 2021 Georgia Scholar and can’t wait to see what this outstanding group of students accomplishes.”
The program is coordinated by the education department’s Excellence Recognition office and through local coordinators in each public school system and private schools throughout the state. The recognition is open to any student who qualifies.
Each Georgia Scholar receives a seal for his or her diploma.