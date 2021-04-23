The hospitality industry on St. Simons Island is among the victims cited in the indictments of two businesses and nine of their officers and managers for their roles in an alleged conspiracy to defraud the government and commit various frauds and immigration offenses for profit, according to a release from the U.S. Justice Department.
Those named in the 36-count indictment, returned April 8 by a federal grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia and recently unsealed, include Regal Hospitality Solutions, LLC; Educational World Inc.; Karen Makaryan, 42, Sargis Makaryan, 42, and Samvel Nikoghosyan, 40, of Destrehan, La.; Artur Grigoryan, 38, of Biloxi, Miss.; Armen Ayrapetyan, 37, of Duluth, Ga.; Jason Hill, 28, of Virginia Beach, Va.; Fremie Balbastro, 49, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and Larisa Khariton, 73, and Jon Clark, 71, of North Port, Fla.
Each defendant is facing charges that include one count of conspiracy to defraud and commit offenses against the United States, including visa fraud.
Defendants were also charged with what the release referred to as “substantive counts” of encouraging and inducing an alien to reside in the United States, alien harboring, and transportation of aliens. Some of the defendants are also facing wire fraud charges.
David H. Estes, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, said hospitality businesses on St. Simons Island were among those defrauded.
“Hospitality venues often struggle with finding workers, and in recent years that has been an even greater challenge,” Estes said. “Agencies that provide workers can be exceptionally helpful in such circumstances, but they must provide that assistance in accordance with the law.
“In this case, businesses in St. Simons Island were among those allegedly exploited along with the illegally provided workers.”
The indictment, according to the release, alleges that the defendants participated in a scheme to recruit and hire noncitizen workers without authorization to work for Regal Hospitality Solutions and profiting from the endeavor.
The defendants also allegedly arranged for transportation and housing, and violated visa laws.
If convicted, defendants face substantial jail time, which varies from 5 years to 20 years depending on the charge. The organizations could face a maximum fine of $500,000 on each count or twice the gross amount of gain or loss resulting from the offense.