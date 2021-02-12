Special-needs youth and young adults in Glynn County will join hundreds of thousands around the world this evening for their first all-virtual Night to Shine prom.
Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, aims to offer an unforgettable evening for special-needs individuals ages 14 and older. Since 2019, Gilead Minstry in Brunswick has partnered with numerous local businesses and groups to host the event in this community.
The prom will go on this year via Zoom and Facebook Live, but many of its best aspects will remain, said Gilead Ministry Pastor Kendall Shaw.
“There will be a live DJ in the building, and then we’re going to be using our LED walls behind us that will actually project imagery that we need, including videos of previous Nights to Shine,” he said.
A video presentation created by the Tim Tebow Foundation will also accompany the live entertainment.
Volunteers met Wednesday night to pack “swag bags” filled with items like sunglasses, glow sticks and crowns and tiaras for every attendee.
The bags were distributed Thursday to the nearly 70 participants in this year’s prom.
Participants include students from Glynn, McIntosh and Wayne counties as well as members of the local group SOAR, a nonprofit that offers programming for adults with developmental disabilities.
Family Connection of Glynn, Southeast Georgia Health System, Glynn County Schools and others have partnered with Gilead Ministry to put on this year’s event.
Throughout the night there will be raffles, and each participant’s caregiver also received a bag with a thank you card, raffle tickets and other gifts.
An in-person Night to Shine prom typically includes a space for caregivers to relax, enjoy a catered meal and socialize with other caregivers.
“We decided this year we wanted to give them a special gift,” Shaw said.
Another staple of the Night to Shine program is that each attendee is crowned prom king or queen. During the virtual event, time will be devoted to calling out each participant’s name and giving them a chance to don their crown.
Shaw said his congregation looks forward to this event every year. Before COVID-19 altered plans, the prom’s organizers intended to host this year’s event at King & Prince Resort on St. Simons.
The virtual prom, though, will still bring the community together for a wonderful evening, Shaw said.
“We’re looking forward to next year and having it in person,” he said.