Tropical Storm Nicole’s winds, waves and storm surge flooded numerous roads in the Golden Isles on Thursday, knocked out power to hundreds of residents and roughed up beaches.
And although the late-season tropical storm left little behind in the way of permanent damage, Nicole made an impact of historic proportions on Glynn County. Nicole’s passing established three new November wind speed records for Glynn County, according to the weather service.
Meanwhile, its storm surge during Thursday’s midmorning high tide cycle flirted with the highest such incident recorded while leaving the F.J. Torras Causeway awash in sea water and forcing its closure for several hours.
County and city public works crews worked through the storm to clear roads of debris, fallen trees and tree limbs, while Georgia Power crews turned out in the midst of Nicole to restore power. Multiple county, city and state agencies coordinated efforts through a command center established by the Glynn County Emergency Operations Agency at the Pate Building in Brunswick. Many of those on hand were the same who had mobilized during the massive and potentially hazardous predawn fire Monday morning at the Symrise chemical plant.
“It was truly a joint response to Nicole,” Glynn County EMA Director Andy Leanza said. “We’re coming right off the chemical plant fire too. We took our same incident management team and just plugged them into this event. You can’t prepare for something like this as if it’s a minor storm. You have to prepare for the worst case scenario and be ready to respond to anything.”
Leanza said Georgia Power reported about 900 outages in the county Thursday. Power crews could be seen working through the storm, restoring downed lines on Lawrence Road on the island’s north end and other places throughout the Golden Isles.
In addition to the causeway, many other roads closed due to flooding Thursday morning, including the Sea Island Causeway and parts of Newcastle, Talmadge, Macon, Monk and Howe streets in Brunswick.
Overlook Park on U.S. 17 was completely inundated by the oncoming adjacent marsh water. It was one of several public spaces closed due to Nicole.
On Jekyll Island, authorities briefly closed the Jekyll Island fishing pier and several flooded roads, but the water quickly receded with the outgoing tides, said Alexa Hawkins, spokeswoman for the Jekyll Island Authority.
Several public beach walkovers remain closed on Jekyll due to damage from Nicole, she said. The storm’s 7 to 9 foot waves also wrought significant beach erosion, she said.
However, the Downing Musgrove Causeway remained open throughout.
“Overall, we were fortunate to have minimal impact to any facilities or operations, as well as minimal residential or commercial power outages (Thursday),” Hawkins said. “We did experience significant erosion and escarpment along Jekyll Island beaches and damage to beach crossovers and some shoreline revetment areas.”
Shortly after Thursday’s 9:10 a.m. high tide at the St. Simons Pier, the weather service measured a storm surge at 3.67 foot, said Ben Nelson, senior meteorologist with the weather service in Jacksonville. That is just short of the record 3.93 foot storm surge that brought widespread and destructive flooding to the Golden Isles with Hurricane Irma in September 2017, he said. It was even higher than the 3.18 foot storm surge recorded during havoc-wreaking Hurricane Matthew in October 2016.
The worst of Nicole was behind Glynn County by Thursday night and the storm surge during the 9:36 p.m. high tide was a modest 1.5 feet, Nelson said.
While Nicole’s winds never reached sustained tropical storm force power, the wind was like nothing experienced around here this time of the year. Although the hurricane season runs till the end of November, tropical activity is rare during the year’s 11th month.
The peak wind gust of 53 mph measured early Thursday morning broke the previous record of 48 mph that was set on Nov. 15, 1996, Nelson said. A wind gust Wednesday from Nicole tied that mark, he said.
Nicole also set a new mark for the highest sustained winds for a two-minute stretch, reaching a speed Thursday of 33 mph for that duration. Wednesday’s measurement of 31 mph for two sustained minutes also broke the previous mark, which was 30 mph on Nov. 21, 2005.
The daily average wind speed Thursday of 21.9 mph also set a new record. The mark set on Nov. 25, 1950, fell Wednesday to a daylong sustained average of 20.7 mph.
Glynn County’s weather service records date back to 1948.
“We broke all sorts of tropical storm records for wind,” Nelson said.
But mainlanders and islanders who found themselves stuck on the wrong side of the F.J. Torras Causeway after its was swamped by Thursday morning’s high tide did not care about weather records. County and city officials, public safety officers fielded numerous calls from stranded residents, wondering when the causeway might reopen so they could get home.
Even after the tides receded, the roadway was covered and obscured by piles of debris and marsh rack left behind by the retreating waters. As Brunswick police, county police and county sheriff’s office deputies managed traffic, county and city public works crews cleared the roads. Front end loaders scooped up great heaps of debris and loaded it into dump trucks for removal.
The causeway reopened by 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Public works crews could be seen elsewhere throughout the mainland and on the island during the storm Thursday, clearing roads of downed trees and other debris.
“The lower-than-expected wind gusts allowed us to respond to down trees without delay,” Glynn County Public Works Director Dave Austin said. “Additionally, the teamwork between Glynn County, the city of Brunswick and the (Georgia Department of Transportation) allowed for clearing of the causeway faster than anticipated.”
Nicole walloped the beach walkover at Gould’s Inlet on St. Simons Island, which will have to be rebuilt, Austin said. But no other beach walkovers were damaged on the island and there are no obvious signs of significant beach erosion on St. Simons Island, he said.