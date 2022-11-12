DSC_5723.jpg
Part of the wrecked Gould’s Inlet crossover rests on its side against the rock revetment.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

Tropical Storm Nicole’s winds, waves and storm surge flooded numerous roads in the Golden Isles on Thursday, knocked out power to hundreds of residents and roughed up beaches.

And although the late-season tropical storm left little behind in the way of permanent damage, Nicole made an impact of historic proportions on Glynn County. Nicole’s passing established three new November wind speed records for Glynn County, according to the weather service.

Tropical Storm Nicole’s northward approach brought a 3.7-foot storm surge to the Golden Isles during Thursday morning’s high tide, the highest surge measured since Hurricane Irma’s passing caused massive flooding in September 2017, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville, Fla.