The Veterans Day parade and planned ceremony at Neptune Park has been canceled because of the likelihood of strong storms from Hurricane Nicole.
Bennie Williams, chair of the Veteran Council of the Golden Isles, said it was a difficult decision to cancel the event instead of rescheduling it.
“We tried to salvage the event,” he said. “It’s disappointing.”
If the event would have been held, it would have featured an introduction of five World War II veterans and the designation of Charles “Buck” Bennett, a retired lieutenant colonel in the Georgia Army National Guard, as the 2022 Veteran of the Year.
The keynote speaker would have been Col. Ethan J. Diven, commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division out of Fort Stewart.
The Veterans Day ceremony in Kingsland has been modified because of the weather. The parade is canceled, but the ceremony will be held indoors at the VFW Hall at 150 Camden Woods Pkwy, Kingsland.
A POW/MIA ceremony scheduled at St. Marys Middle School has also been canceled.
Dave Worthen, the post commander, said the ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Featured speakers are Patsey Schreiber, senior vice commander of the state VFW, and Capt. Chuck Bohner, commanding officer at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. Bohner is the keynote speaker.
Blind Vietnam veteran Walt Peters will be honored at the ceremony for his work getting braille American flags in VA hospitals across the nation and for greeting troops at Fort Stewart when they return from deployments.
Other events have also been impacted by Nicole’s arrival.
Organizers of the Blue Jean have decided to postpone the event, which benefits the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia. The new date will be Jan. 13. The venue, Forbes Farm, will remain the same.
All purchased tickets and sponsorships will transfer.
The soiree, originally planned for Friday, was planned to be indoor-outdoor. The projected high winds and rain made that an impossibility. For details, visit hsscg.org.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities’ Cinema Gourmet has also been rescheduled. Planned for Thursday, the screening of “MASH” and meal from Indigo Coastal Shanty will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday. Tickets will transfer.
The inaugural Brunswick Backyard BBQ, a Georgia Barbecue Association-sanctioned event, has been postponed to February, according to the city’s Downtown Development Authority. Tickets and team fees will be honored.
The News’ Taylor Cooper contributed to this story.