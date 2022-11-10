The Veterans Day parade and planned ceremony at Neptune Park has been canceled because of the likelihood of strong storms from Hurricane Nicole.

Bennie Williams, chair of the Veteran Council of the Golden Isles, said it was a difficult decision to cancel the event instead of rescheduling it.

More from this section

Fire chief: Symrise fire 'could have been worse'

Fire chief: Symrise fire 'could have been worse'

Favorable winds and a special firefighting foam saved the day Monday at Symrise chemical plant on Colonels Island in the Port of Brunswick, where predawn explosions sparked a hydrogen peroxide-fueled blaze that billowed potentially harmful smoke into the air overhead, said Glynn County Fire …