With the late-season Tropical Storm Nicole chugging toward a landfall Thursday morning in central Florida, officials in coastal Georgia are anticipating high storm surge and possible flooding locally as the storm turns northward.
As Nicole moves up through Florida after coming ashore, its arrival in Georgia will be advanced by an extended northward push that could bring tropical storm conditions to the Golden Isles Thursday, said Ben Nelson, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jacksonville. A storm surge of 3 to 5 feet is possible as well as 3 to 5 inches of rain, raising concerns for flooding and beach erosion.
The risk is greatest during high tides from Wednesday night through Friday morning, Nelson said. The area’s high tides will be heightened because of this week’s full-moon cycle.
Flooding in low-lying areas is possible, especially in flood-prone areas such as those in downtown Brunswick, Nelson said.
Waves up to 8 feet or more could come crashing down on coastal Glynn and Camden counties, adding to the risk of beach erosion, he said.
During a press briefing Tuesday afternoon, Glynn County officials said Nicole’s impact would be similar to that of Hurricane Irma, which struck the Golden Isles in 2017. The storm is large and slow-moving, with a wide wind field, said Glynn County Emergency Management Agency Director Andrew Leanza. As such, tropical storm conditions and storm surge could persist for an extended period of time and through multiple tide cycles.
Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal asked residents to beware of roads near the marsh, including U.S. 17 and the F.J. Torras Causeway.
Roads in Brunswick’s city limits that flooded during past storms, such as Albany may once again be subject to heavy flooding. A public notice from the Brunswick city government stated that some roads would be closed if flooding did occur — Albany Street, parts of Lanier Boulevard, College Park Drive and Riverside Drive.
For official public notices, Glynn County spokeswoman Katie Baasen said the public can check the Glynn County government and Emergency Management Agency social media pages. Leanza urged residents to sign up for the Code Red emergency alert system at glynncounty.org/671/CodeRED. Also check thebrunswicknews.com for reporting on the storm’s impact in the Golden Isles and any announcements from government authorities.
Nicole’s extended northward thrust is due to the storm’s low-pressure system colliding with an existing high-pressure system over New England, Nelson said. The storm could bring sustained 40 to 50 mph winds east of Interstate 95 with gusts up to 60 mph possible, Nelson said.
“It has an extensive tropical storm force wind field, especially to the north of Nicole’s center,” Nelson told The News on Tuesday. “That’s being driven by this big high-pressure system over New England, and it’s going to put us in a squeeze. That’s really generating a large storm force wind center that’s going to be coming to Golden Isles.
“Our confidence is high that we’re going to have a significant storm surge and even beach erosion. There could be quite a bit of damage on the oceanfront just from large waves. And it even looks like we’ll have more rainfall than during Ian.”
Tropical storm conditions may be expected in Glynn and Camden counties as early as Wednesday night and throughout the day Thursday, according to the weather service.
Nicole is expected to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane before coming ashore after dawn Thursday morning around Cape Canaveral, Fla., Nelson said. According to the present forecast, Nicole will weaken to tropical storm status on land as its sweeps up Florida and crosses into Georgia west of here Thursday night, according to forecasts.
Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties are currently under tropical storm warnings. Glynn and Camden are also under storm surge warnings while McIntosh is under a storm surge watch.
The risk of flooding is greater during high tides. High tides at St. Simons Island will occur at 8:31 a.m. and 8:55 p.m. Wednesday; at 9:10 a.m. and 9:36 p.m. on Thursday; and at 9:50 a.m. and 10:18 p.m. on Friday.
As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, Tropical Storm Nicole was 400 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida, moving west at 9 mph with sustained tropical storm force winds of 60 mph.
National Hurricane Center forecasters warn that Nicole’s effects are likely to be experienced in a broad swath around its path.
“Do not focus on the exact track of Nicole since it is expected to be a large storm with hazards extending well to the north of the center, and outside of the cone … ” the NHC noted in its 10 a.m. advisory.
Glynn County Schools and government and court facilities have not announced any closures. Cumberland Island National Seashore and Fort Frederica National Monument will close to the public at noon today, according to the National Park Service. The inaugural Brunswick Backyard BBQ, a Georgia Barbecue Association-sanctioned event, has been postponed to February, according to the city’s Downtown Development Authority.