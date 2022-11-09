With the late-season Tropical Storm Nicole chugging toward a landfall Thursday morning in central Florida, officials in coastal Georgia are anticipating high storm surge and possible flooding locally as the storm turns northward.

As Nicole moves up through Florida after coming ashore, its arrival in Georgia will be advanced by an extended northward push that could bring tropical storm conditions to the Golden Isles Thursday, said Ben Nelson, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jacksonville. A storm surge of 3 to 5 feet is possible as well as 3 to 5 inches of rain, raising concerns for flooding and beach erosion.

