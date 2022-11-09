With the late-season Tropical Storm Nicole chugging toward a landfall Thursday morning in central Florida, officials here in coastal Georgia are anticipating high storm surge and possible flooding locally as storm turns northward.
As Nicole moves up through Florida after coming ashore, its arrival in Georgia will be advanced by an extended northward push that could bring tropical storm conditions to the Golden Isles throughout Thursday, said Ben Nelson, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jacksonville. A storm surge of 3 to 5 feet is possible as well as 3 to 5 inches of rain, raising concerns for flooding and beach erosion.
The risk is greatest during high tides from Wednesday night through Friday morning, Nelson said. The area’s high tides will be heightened because of this week’s full-moon cycle. Flooding in low-lying areas is possible, especially in flood-prone areas such as those in downtown Brunswick, Nelson said.
Waves up to eight feet or more could coming crashing down on coastal Glynn and Camden counties, adding to the risk of beach erosion, he said.
Nicole’s extended northward thrust is due to the storm’s low-pressure system colliding with an existing high-pressure system over New England, Nelson said. The storm could bring sustained 40 to 50 mph winds east of Interstate 95 with gusts up to 60 mph possible, Nelson said.
“It has an extensive tropical storm force wind field, especially to the north of Nicole’s center,” Nelson told The News on Tuesday. “That’s being drive by this big high-pressure system over New England, and it’s going to put us in a squeeze. That’s really generating a large storm force wind center that’s going to be coming to Golden Isles.
“Our confidence is high that we’re going to have a significant storm surge and even beach erosion,” Nelson added. “There could be quite a bit of damage on the oceanfront just from large waves. And it even looks like we’ll have more rainfall than during Ian.”
Tropical storm conditions may be expected in Glynn and Camden counties as early as Wednesday night and throughout the day Thursday, according to the weather service. Nicole is expected to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane before coming ashore after dawn Thursday morning around Cape Canaveral, Fla., Nelson said. According to the present forecast, Nicole will weaken to tropical storm status on land as its sweeps up Florida and crosses into Georgia west of here Thursday night, according to forecasts.
Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties are currently under tropical storm warnings. Glynn and Camden are also under storm surge warnings while McIntosh is under a storm surge watch.
The risk of flooding is greater during high tides, which are heightened by the current full moon cycle, forecasters warn. High tides at St. Simons Island will occur at 8:31 a.m. and 8:55 p.m. Wednesday; at 9:10 a.m. and 9:36 p.m. on Thursday; and at 9:50 a.m. and 10:18 p.m. on Friday.
As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, Tropical Storm Nicole was 400 east of West Palm Beach, Florida, moving west at 9 mph with sustained tropical storm force winds of 60 mph.
Reiterating Nelson’s concern, National Hurricane Center forecasters warn that Nicole’s effects are likely to be experienced in a broad swath around its path.
“Do not focus on the exact track of Nicole since it is expected to be a large storm with hazards extending well to the north of the center, and outside of the cone … ” the NHC noted in its 10 a.m. advisory.