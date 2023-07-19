Monument specialists started installing the centerpiece of renovations to one of the city’s historic squares on Thursday.
Bailey Monument and Vault Co., which has been around for close to 115 years, is based in Waycross and does work across South Georgia but is no stranger to Brunswick, said president and owner Keith Hawthorne. His outfit does much of the stonework in the historic cemetery at Christ Church Frederica on St. Simons Island.
On Wednesday, he worked alongside employees John Lee and Steven Wyllard to place some marble columns believed to have been recovered from the old Oglethorpe Hotel, an opulent establishment in downtown Brunswick frequented by those who were on their way to one of the islands. It was demolished in the 1950s.
The two columns will anchor the newly renovated park’s layout when the project is complete. Wright Square is about the same size as Hanover Square, and the restoration will follow a similar layout of brick sidewalks, said Julie Martin, a city cmmissioner and a founder of Signature Squares.
"The renovation of that square will be a multiphase project so it will progress much like Hanover square did, where we start with the centerpiece then get all the sidewalks done and go from there," Martin said.
Signature Squares of Brunswick is a nonprofit dedicated to assisting the city in the renovation and preservation of historic squares.
Hawthorne estimated the two pillars weigh close to 7,000 pounds in total, including the pedestals and capitals. Both are roughly 14 feet tall.
The city’s squares, also known as pocket parks, are intended to be centerpieces unto themselves, but Hanover and Wright squares in particular are focal points of Brunswick’s Colonial-era grid layout.
Brunswick has a total of 14 squares, which were incorporated into the city’s original layout designed by Gen. James Oglethorpe during the early days of the Georgia colony. Oglethorpe’s designs were first implemented in Savannah in 1733 and in Brunswick at the city’s founding in 1771.
Brunswick’s layout differs from Savannah’s in that the squares are sized differently. Hanover and Wright are the largest at around four acres. The squares get smaller the farther they are from those two.
James Wright was the third and last royal governor of Georgia, serving from 1760 to 1782 with a brief interruption early in the American Revolution, per the New Georgia Encyclopedia. He was noteworthy among Colonial governors due to his popularity among the colonists of Georgia.
Brunswick’s first cemetery was located in Wright Square until mid-1800, according to Signature Squares. Early city records were destroyed in a fire and the location of the cemetery was lost.
It wasn’t rediscovered until 2012. As reported at the time by The News, gravesites were discovered after the former Glynn Middle School was demolished. In 1952, the school had been built on top of the northern half of Wright Square. The Glynn County School Board moved it in 2009, and in 2012 it was given back to the city.
The identity of those interred remains a mystery, per Signature Squares, and the graves were covered with local soils and respectfully left alone.
"There are no tombstones. It is a Colonial burial ground. It's not a cemetery," Martin said. "It would be people who lived here before Oak Grove Cemetery was established.”
The installation will continue today, said Martin.
She asks that anyone who is interested in helping restore the city’s squares to consider donating to Signature Squares. For more information, visit signaturesquares.org.