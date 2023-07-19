Monument specialists started installing the centerpiece of renovations to one of the city’s historic squares on Thursday.

Bailey Monument and Vault Co., which has been around for close to 115 years, is based in Waycross and does work across South Georgia but is no stranger to Brunswick, said president and owner Keith Hawthorne. His outfit does much of the stonework in the historic cemetery at Christ Church Frederica on St. Simons Island.

