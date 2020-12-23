After poking nearly a dozen more holes into the sunken shipwreck of the Golden Ray recently, salvors should begin the work of chopping off the vessel’s stern sometime this week.
The VB 10,000 crane vessel moved into position on the back end of the shipwreck in the St. Simons Sound on Tuesday morning. Afterward, preparations began for securing the 255-foot-tall, twin-hulled craft into place for the cutting job ahead.
It has been nearly a month since salvors aboard the VB 10,000 completed the three-week task of cutting off the shipwreck’s bow on Nov. 28.
“We are getting ready to cut,” U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command, said Tuesday. “I can safely say operations should begin this week.”
Weather permitting, of course, he added. And that factor includes a Christmas Eve forecast that calls for a 100 percent chance of rain Thursday, with winds up to 18 mph and gusts of 28, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.
The 656-foot-long Golden Ray capsized on Sept. 8, 2019 while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.
As of Tuesday, however, salvors were busy prepping for the next cut, applying lessons learned from the first cut. Those preparations include securing the VB 10,000’s anchored mooring lines, attached the crane vessel’s lifting blocks to lifting lugs on the half-submerged shipwreck’s exposed side and setting the large anchor chain that does the cutting.
Cutting is a euphemistic term for a process that involves tearing up through multiple sheets of solid steel by sheer force of the tension applied by the VB 10,000’s powerful system of pulleys and winches.
“Our teams were out there aboard the VB 10,000 and supporting tug personnel, moving it into final position for the cut on section eight,” Himes said, referring to the shipwreck’s stern. “Next, they will be securing the mooring lines, rigging the cutting apparatus and attaching the lifting blocks.”
One of the final preparations included drilling holes into the stern section’s sunken side. These holes will help drain water and sand for better weight distribution when the VB 10,000 hoists the severed stern from the water. The VB 10,000 lifts each separated section out of the water and then lowers it onto an awaiting transport barge.
Many such drainage holes were drilled from one end to the other of the shipwreck several months prior, Himes said. However, during the lifting of the bow section after it was cut last month, engineers with the salvage team realized it needed still more holes.
So divers drilled 11 additional holes on the “bottom side, back side and transom” of the stern section, none smaller than 6 inches in diameter, Himes said.
To comprehend how much water and sediment might bring to bear in these situations, consider this: the severed bow section weighs 3,100 metric tons; however, the total lifting weight of raising it out of the water was about 6,000 metric tons once water and sand were calculated.
“One of the many things we learned from the successful removal of (the bow) was a better understanding of how subsequent sections will behave under load,” Himes said. “Recalculations from section one were applied to section eight to adjust the center of gravity for a more even and stable lift.”
Salvors also have drilled a series of holes in the ship’s exterior along the chain’s cutting path for the stern section. This is expected to expedite the cutting process.
“It will help keep the cutting chain in alignment along the grooves,” he said.
All in all, Unified Command expects this next cut to run more smoothly than the first – and as a result, perhaps more quickly.
Broken chain links, weak links, a passing tropical storm and other impediments hindered progress on the first cut, which began Nov. 6 and reached completion on Nov. 28.
However, the cutting chain spent most of those three weeks in limbo rather than actual cutting, Himes said. All total, actual cutting time amounted to roughly a couple of days, he said.
“The engineers are confident that there will be less need to stop the cutting apparatus,” Himes said. “Adding up all the time the chain was actually cycling through a cut only amounted to about 48 hours. All the other time was pausing the chain, making adjustments, etcetera. Now that they’ve made those adjustments, we expect the cutting operations to be more efficient.”
Most of the salvage operation’s peripheral crew members are working remotely from their local lodgings, a response to COVID-19 concerns heightened by a recent uptick in cases among them, Himes said.
Since June, Unified Command has recorded 20 crew members testing positive for COVID-19. About half of those tested positive earlier this month, he said. One member of the operation remainrd in quarantine because of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, Himes said.
More than 100 of the salvage operation’s essential workers remain in isolation from COVID-19 exposure at the Epworth By The Sea complex on St. Simons Island.
These workers include everything from engineers to divers and are ferried from the Frederica River at Epworth to work at the shipwreck on the sound.
Unified Command’s cleanup crews on land and water continue to recover debris from the shipwreck. Mostly it is plastic detritus from the several thousand vehicles inside the shipwreck, he said. Some recovered pieces had oil on them, he said.