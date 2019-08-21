Cindy Perry, like all teachers in Glynn County Schools, works every day to prepare her students to be future contributing members in their community.
Perry, a marketing and management pathway instructor at Glynn Academy, not only hopes to see her students successfully master the content she teaches. She also hopes to help them become model citizens.
To help meet that goal, Perry has made sure for nearly the past 15 years to sign up each school year for the Newspapers in Education program, offered free to local educators through The Brunswick News.
The NIE program provides classrooms with free copies of The Brunswick News twice a week, to use however they’d like in their classrooms.
“It’s just a valuable tool,” Perry said.
Perry teaches marketing and fashion merchandising classes at Glynn Academy, and she uses the newspapers to showcase the purpose of advertisements and community engagement.
She also hopes to help her students tap into what’s happening in the Golden Isles, so they can be informed citizens.
“I want them to have intelligent conversations and form their own opinions,” she said. “It’s nice when they can contribute something to a conversation and they’re aware of things going on.”
Teachers of all grades and subjects can make use of The Brunswick News in class. Preschool teachers frequently help students learn to read by picking out sight words in The News’ articles. Math teachers use the coupon pages to help their students learn to budget. Writing instructors ask their students to use articles and photographs to engage in creative thinking. Through the years, Glynn County teachers have found a variety of uses for the newspaper.
All these educational opportunities also put the local newspaper into students’ hands, which means that they have access to coverage of a variety of aspects of the community, including local government, education, events and more.
“Students are able to become stronger in many different subjects and also be exposed to our local community’s news, which is a great introduction for them as they become model citizens,” said Buff Leavy, president and executive editor of Brunswick News Publishing Co.
Leavy encouraged local teachers to take advantage of the NIE program and sign up to receive copies of the newspaper this school year.
“Through the years, our teachers are our best advocates, and those that use the program are equipped to comment on how effective it is in their classrooms,” he said.
Numerous local businesses sign up annually to sponsor the program, subsidizing the cost for teachers. Sponsors include Southeast Georgia Health System, Coastal Pines Technical College, College of Coastal Georgia, King & Prince Seafood and Georgia-Pacific’s GP Cellulose.
Randal Morris, a spokesman for Georgia-Pacific, said the NIE program offers students an opportunity to learn and understand the fabric and people of the community and the activities, issues, opportunities and challenges that advance the community.
“GP Cellulose values its participation with The Brunswick News’ NIE program because it creates value in the community and especially the students and teachers who benefit from the program,” Morris said.
Those wishing to sign up for the NIE program can contact Christine Schuman, NIE coordinator at The News, by called 912-265-1104 or emailing cschuman@thebrunswicknews.com.
Teachers who are signed up before Friday will be entered into a drawing for two $100 gift cards.
As a new school year commences, Perry also encouraged teachers to sign up for the NIE program, so their students can become familiar with all that’s covered in The Brunswick News.
“It’s an important life skill for all students,” she said. “And it’s offered for free … We always are looking for resources, and to get one for free, it’s crazy not to take advantage of it.”