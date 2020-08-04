NewCity Brunswick, a nonprofit organization created to help revitalize Brunswick, is taking a temporary hiatus to rethink its role.
The announcement was made Monday in the wake of the resignation of its director, Justin Callaway, who accepted the director’s job at United Way of Coastal Georgia last month.
Lance Sabbe, the organization’s chairman, praised Callaway’s work during his time as director since NewCity Brunswick was created about a year ago.
“Justin has worked tirelessly to raise funds, build relationships, and solidify a strong presence for NewCity in the Brunswick community,” Sabbe said. “We wish him well in his new role as his skills and passions benefit our community, albeit from a new perspective.”
NewCity Brunswick was created by a group of business leaders, elected officials and residents with the goal of encouraging the economic revitalization of downtown Brunswick. The organization focused on additional housing downtown as a way to lure new business to the city.
The plan included the creation of a loan fund to support developers with plans to add lofts, apartments and single-family housing downtown and in adjacent neighborhoods.
The plan was modeled on a successful program, NewTown Macon. That program is credited as the driving force behind the dozens of new businesses and hundreds of new residents living in apartments and lofts on the second floors of commercial buildings in downtown Macon.
“The ideas that led to creating NewCity Brunswick are still very good ideas,” said Paul White, president of the Coastal Georgia Foundation. “If you add housing, businesses will follow.”
The foundation helped lead the conversations that led to the creation of NewCity Brunswick and played an essential role in raising funds to sustain it during its first year. The foundation also raised funding for a study that determined a substantial demand for what it described as “In-town Brunswick,” the downtown district and surrounding neighborhoods.
White thanked everyone who has supported NewCity Brunswick with their time and financial support.
“They made it possible to fund our foundational housing study and to sustain NewCity to this point,” White said. “We just want to step back and study the lessons of the past year before taking the next steps.”