Brothers Bill and Charlie Monroe created the bluegrass music genre from old-time mountain music during the Great Depression.
The music that the late Kentucky brothers brought to the Grand Ole Opry and the air waves returns to the Golden Isles Thursday through Saturday for the 45th annual Jekyll Island New Year’s Bluegrass Festival.
Norman Adams, who promoted festivals for more than four decades out his Dahlonega insurance agency, has retired and handed the reins to Ernie Evans of Evans Media Source, a long-time bluegrass promoter himself. Contacted by phone Monday, Adams was on his way to the festival that was actually one of the few that carried on through COVID-19.
“They canceled six out of eight last year because of COVID,’’ Adams said, but the Jekyll Island survived because it was between surges.
In its early years, Bill Monroe played on the stage at Jekyll as did many other greats, including Ralph Stanley, the Osborne Brothers and the first family of bluegrass gospel, The Lewis Family from Lincolnton, Ga.
Alison Krauss and Union Station played there in her early years. She has taken her fiddle across musical boundaries and played with greats in other genres.
One of the legends of bluegrass, J.D. Crowe, died Christmas Eve at 84 while in hospice care.
“He played a lot of them,’’ and his death was a great loss, Adams said.
In 1975, J.D. Crowe and The New South released an album under the band’s name that is best known for its signature song, “The Old Home Place.” In addition to Crowe, the band had an all-star lineup that included guitarists and lead vocalist Tony Rice, tenor Ricky Skaggs on mandolin, Bobby Sloane on bass and Jerry Douglas on dobro. Many bluegrass fans consider it the best album in the history of bluegrass.
Rice also died this year.
Adams said many of the performers he booked as warm up acts have gone on to amazing careers.
This year’s line up includes some mainstays. Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver are back on Thursday.
Rhonda Vincent and The Rage will perform New Year’s Eve and The Gibson Brothers will play Friday and Saturday.
The music starts at noon each day.
The festival typically attracts people from several states who follow festivals in motor homes.
For a full list of performers, times, tickets and other information go to www.evansmediasource.com.