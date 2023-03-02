Interstate 95 interchanges at Exits 29 and 42 in Glynn County will undergo major improvements to accommodate growth that is coming to those areas.
Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal, who serves as the county’s representative on the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission, said there is a need to increase water capacity to meet the growing demand for water at those interchanges.
The work at Exit 29 will help to equalize pressure at the end of the water system. Plans include a water production facility and a water tower.
The interchange has seen explosive growth in recent years, with new businesses and residential developments planned or under construction.
Neal said the growth at Exit 29 was driven, in part, by the construction of the Sidney Lanier Bridge in 2003 to replace a drawbridge was struck twice by boats. Motorists complained about the delays when the drawbridge opened to accommodate ships entering and leaving the Port of Brunswick.
“Replacing that bridge was the best thing that happened,” Neal said.
Another water tower is planned at Exit 42 to accommodate a new Buc-ee’s and several RV parks planned for construction at the interchange. A sewage processing plant will also be built at there.
“I think the Joint Water and Sewer Commission has done an excellent job planning for the future,” Neal said. “There’s some good stuff going on.”
Commissioner Walter Rafolski, whose district encompasses both exits, said demand for water at the exits will rise.
“That growth will continue,” he said. “The bulk of it is going to be over there.”