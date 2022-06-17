New water and wastewater rate changes for heavy water users were approved Thursday by the Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water & Sewer Commission.
Andrew Burroughs, the commission’s executive director, told board members before the vote that 70% of Golden Isles residents is their monthly bills will remain unchanged.
The average household in the Golden Isles uses about 4,200 gallons a month. Many residential high water users have swimming pools or use outdoor irrigation.
The rate hike of .56 cents per 1,000 gallons means a customer using 10,000 gallons a month would pay an extra $2.24, he said.
A five-year projection with and without the rate hike shows the system operating at a loss of $700,000 in 2023, with the deficit rising each year. In fiscal year 2027, the projected loss is more than $970,000.
The rate increase is needed because of rising costs for chemicals, materials, fuel costs and property insurance. The proposed rate hike will have to be approved by the Glynn County Commission.
A self-funded health insurance plan was approved by the board after a 40-minute presentation and discussion about different options.
Catina Tindall, with First Coast Benefits Solutions, Inc., told the board employee claims have been lower than anticipated over the past year, but the department is looking to hire 20 employees that could potentially add to the cost.
The discussion revolved around the need to keep costs affordable for employees while covering their health needs.
Commissioner Tripp Stephens suggested a workshop to determine how much employees are willing to pay.
“Our employees are our most valuable asset,” he said. “We want to take care of them.”
Commissioners also voted to approve the recommendation that would keep all the deductions the same, with an increase in the deductible from 50% to 75%.
Financial assistance to hook up to the water and sewer system was approved for people on wells and septic systems. The offer is only good to existing structures.
If a landlord hooks up to the system, he or she will be responsible for paying the water bill to the authority, not the tenant. The landlord can collect the water bill from the tenant.
Property owners can finance anywhere from three to 10 years. A customer hooking up to both water and sewer can pay $100.54 over three years and and 10-year payment is an additional $34.71 a month. The interest rate starts at 2% for three-year financing to 3.5% for 10 years.