The quiet usually found in Nottinghill neighborhood was shattered Thursday with the installation of new water meters by contractors with the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission.
The six-person crew was three days into the process of locating, digging up and replacing old radio-transmission meters with new models that broadcast JWSC customers’ water usage data to the utility’s headquarters via cell towers.
It was tough work, said Jesse Ethridge, a worker with M&E Construction, but the crew was enjoying the area.
“There’s no shortage of good restaurants,” said Mike Ellis, one of the company’s owners.
Another worker pointed out Ethridge had brought his fishing pole but hadn’t used it.
“It’s because I’ve been dead every night,” Ethridge responded, referencing the 90-degree heat and near-70 percent humidity just before noon.
David Ellis, also an owner of M&E Construction, said the company has traveled around the country and installed around 80,000 meters in the last year. He called them “the equivalent of the new iPhone,” and said the technology is being adopted as standard across the water distribution industry.
The upgrade is not just out of a desire to have the latest and greatest. Most meters are currently read via radio transmission. Utility workers drive along neighborhood streets collecting meter data on an almost constant rotation, which is no longer the most efficient method. Readers still have to check some meters manually due to a failure in the transmitter.
Eventually, Deputy Director LaDonnah Roberts said the JWSC plans to replace each of the roughly 30,000 water meters in the county. The utility inked a $15 million deal with M&E earlier this year to do just that.
At present, the water and sewer provider is testing the equipment in a pilot program consisting of 250 customers.
It’s less of an investment with expected returns and more of an equalizer for customers, she said.
“It’s not about gaining or losing. It’s about making sure our bills are correct,” Roberts said.
As meters age, they tend to become less accurate in favor of the customer. The JWSC estimates most meters may be off by two to three percent.
While environmental regulations require JWSC to account for that difference, Roberts said the utility isn’t chasing that 1 or 2 percent but instead hoping to improve the efficiency of meter reading, saving money and using the manpower elsewhere, and reducing the risk of meter failure by bringing in new equipment.
The change comes with benefits for customers as well, explained Administration Director Jay Sellers. Anyone with the new meters will be able to check their water usage on an hourly basis and track changes over periods of time through an online tool, he said.
Customers can also register for email or text notifications if their water usage suddenly spikes or remains high for an extended period. The feature will be useful in catching leaks before they can do damage or drive up water bills, Sellers said.