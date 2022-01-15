St. Simons Island voters will have one less polling place when they show up to the polls for future elections.
The Glynn County Board of Elections voted to designate Christian Renewal Church, St. William Catholic Church and St. Simons First Baptist Church as the island’s three polling places.
Elections supervisor Chris Channell said written notifications will be mailed to all island residents whose polling places have changed.
In other business, the planned move to the old CVS building on Gloucester Street is progressing with bids expected within two weeks. Construction could begin by early April to begin renovations, said Chris Channell, elections supervisor.
Construction should take around a year, depending on the availability of building materials for the renovation, he said.
The move into the new building is needed because of the state mandate to have one voting machine for every 250 registered voters.
Channell said the county doesn’t need the 36 to 43 new machines required by the state, estimated to cost Glynn County taxpayers around $190,000.
In the past, local election officials were able to take into account early and absentee voting, when it came to the number of voting machines required by the state.
At the Jan. 20 Glynn County Commission meeting, commissioners will vote to set the qualifying fees for this upcoming county elections. The fees will be set for county commission, Glynn County Board of Education and Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission.
Qualifying for those offices is March 7-11.
Absentee ballot applications for the general primary are March 7 though May 13. The voter registration deadline for the primary is April 25.
Early voting for the general primary is May 2-20 with general primary election set for May 24. Any runoffs, if necessary, will take place June 21.
The voter registration deadline for the November general election is Oct. 10. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8, with a runoff on Dec. 6, if necessary.
Go to the voter information link at the Glynn County website for more information about the upcoming election cycle.