Light poured through the windows of 208 Scranton Connector in Brunswick. Seated in the sunshine, Dr. Cherie Hodges petted the head of her tri-colored Australian Shepherd.
“This is Tallulah ,” Hodges cooed, patting the dog’s head.
It was easy to tell that Tallulah appreciated the attention. And Dr. Hodges has plenty of experience of making dogs feel comfortable and loved. The Georgia native started on her path to become a veterinarian when she was just a child.
“I’ve wanted to be a vet ... since I was six years old. I was always the one who brought home the strays ... dogs, cats, rabbits. My mom really didn’t like that,” she said with a laugh.
While many children hope to work with animals as adults, Hodges actually realized that dream. She attended veterinary school at the University of Georgia and began her veterinary practice in 1990. She worked in a number of concentrations while in the Atlanta area — from small animal to poultry to the more traditional dogs and cats.
But three years ago, Hodges decided it was time for a change of scenery. And it didn’t take much thinking to decide on where to go.
“We’d always come here on vacation and have always loved this area,” she said. “So we decided to move down. My kids are going to the college. In fact, my son will graduate in May.”
Of course, in addition to her human children, she also brought a number of fur babies.
“I have five animals ... three dogs and two cats,” Hodges said.
As her family settled in, she started to take stock of all of the animal services available. One thing she immediately noticed was a lack of veterinary care available on the weekend. As both a dedicated pet owner and a veterinarian, that was something Hodges found to be troubling.
That’s when she decided to step up to fill this vital need. Hodges opened Coastal Home Veterinary Services in early November. The office, which is located at 208 Scranton Connector Suite 122 offers a variety of services in addition to its Saturday and Sunday business hours.
“We aren’t an emergency clinic. We are simply a small animal hospital that is open on the weekends. Our hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Monday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdayand Sunday,” Hodges said. “We offer full dental care, wellness exams, spaying and neutering and lab work.”
We also offer in home office visits including hospice care and nearly pain free euthanasia. Our team is equipped to provide our clients with compassionate care when facing the heart-wrenching decision to euthanize their beloved pets, allowing them to say goodbye in the comfort of their home. We also work closely with a cremation service which allows us to provide this service to our clients.
“We want to be there to offer whatever it is that our clients and their pets need.”
We also work with Glynn County Animal Control when needed providing spays and neuters or exams and treatments. And we hope to be working with no kill Glynn very soon. Providing similar services.
Hodges has a skilled and sensitive team of fellow animals lovers who are there to give support. One of those is Red Chafin-Strickland. Like Hodges, the veterinary technician has decades of experience and a passion for helping pets. She also has quite the menagerie at her own home.
“I moved here because we used to vacation here too. But we have five cats, three dogs, four horses, ducks, goats, 50 chickens ... and a snake,” Chafin-Strickland said with a laugh.
But whatever a pet owners need may be, the staff at Coastal Home Veterinary Services is there to give that support.
“We can really do any small animal and of course, dogs and cats,” Hodges said. “We’re looking forward to helping however we can.”