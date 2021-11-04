A faster spreading “sub-lineage” of the coronavirus Delta variant is surfacing across the nation, health officials are advising states.
To date, at least one case of what is being called AY.4.2 has been found in labs in California, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, North Carolina, Rhode Island and Washington state, as well as the District of Columbia. It also has surfaced in the United Kingdom.
Dr. Lawton Davis, health director of the eight-county Coastal Health District, said health officials receive regular updates from state and national partners about all COVID-19 variants.
“So far, we have not detected this off-shoot of the Delta variant in Georgia, but that certainly doesn’t mean it isn’t here,” Davis said. “Only a small portion of samples collected around the state go through genetic sampling, so it’s hard to say with certainty if any variant may be in the early stages of circulation.”
Only a small fraction of cases in the U.S. have been attributed to AY.4.2, but health officials are already beefing up efforts to learn more about the strain.
It might be faster, but evidence so far suggests the illness it causes is no more severe than the variant.
“So far, data suggests that our current vaccines still offer good protection, even from this version of the Delta variant, so our advice remains the same,” Davis said. “We recommend everyone follow good common sense hygiene practices like handwashing, masking in public, and staying home when you’re sick, and very importantly, getting vaccinated.
“The recent Delta surge only underscored the importance of vaccination, with a large majority of the hospitalizations and deaths occurring in unvaccinated individuals.”
The Delta variant claimed 517 lives in the Coastal Health District over a three-month period ending in late October. Of that number, 137 were in Glynn County.
Vaccines are available at Southeast Georgia Health System hospitals in Brunswick and St. Marys, as well as at local health departments. It is recommended that people call for an appointment.
“While the impact of the Delta variant seems to be diminishing as our new cases and hospitalizations decrease, there remains the potential for a new, stronger variant and yet another surge,” Davis said. “Vaccination is the key to minimizing that risk.”
Davis said the district, which includes Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties, has learned from the past.
“As for local preparedness, we’ve now weathered three surges, and we learn something new each time (which) makes us better prepared for a future crisis,” he said. “We are better able to expand our COVID testing services, we’ve developed strong community partnerships to assist with everything from vaccination to messaging.
“But the entire health care industry and particularly the frontline workers are exhausted, and a continuing cycle of surges will be hard to bear. Our hope is that we are all realizing the collective role we play in ending this pandemic. We’d be a lot better protected if we could finally get our vaccination rates up high enough to offer large-scale community protection from another surge.”
As of Tuesday, less than half the populations of Glynn and Camden counties, two of the more populated counties in the district, were fully vaccinated. Glynn recorded the highest percentage at 49.6%, followed by Camden at 38.2%.
Other counties in the Coastal Health District, in addition to Glynn, Camden and McIntosh, are Chatham, Long, Liberty, Bryan and Effingham.