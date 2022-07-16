More people are testing positive in Glynn County and more are winding up in the hospital with the arrival of BA.5, a new variant of COVID-19.
The number of patients being cared for in Southeast Georgia Health System’s hospital in Brunswick rose from 10 to 15 in just one week from June 6 to Wednesday.
The number of deaths grew to 367, an increase of two. People testing positive jumped from 119 last week to 180 this week.
The figures are the latest released by the health system and available on its COVID-19 dashboard.
The number of positive test results does not include the results of home testing.
“The BA.5 variant that now accounts for the majority of cases is highly transmissible so it stands to reason that we are seeing more infections, especially since precautions like masking have been scaled back significantly,” said Sally Silbermann, public information officer for the eight-county Coastal Health District. “Typically, when infections start to rise, increased hospitalizations follow.”
Silbermann said Glynn County’s community level is currently listed as medium.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists several precautions that should be taken in medium level areas.
“If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your health care provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions,” Silbermann said, naming CDC precautions. “Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if you have symptoms.”
Camden and McIntosh counties showed little change in a week’s time.The number of positive cases in Camden went from 119 June 6 to 122, and there were no COVID-related patients in the health system’s hospital in St. Marys. One additional death was recorded, lifting the total to 107.
COVID cases in McIntosh went from 13 on June 6 to 21on Wednesday. The number of COVID-related deaths remained at 33.
“This is a good time to remind people that if you have symptoms, test positive or are exposed to someone with COVID-19, they should wear a mask,” Silbermann said.
She said a good tool is the Georgia Department of Public Health Isolation and Quarantine Calculator, which can be assessed online at: https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-quarantine-calculator.
“The calculator helps determine how long you should quarantine or isolate and provides important insight steps to take after quarantine/isolation,” she said.
The fact that the reopening of schools is only weeks away makes taking precautions all the more important.
“Students will soon be back inside school buildings, which is another reason to encourage parents to make sure their kids are up to date on COVID vaccinations,” Silbermann said.
“COVID has not gone away. It has changed and will likely continue to change and we are nowhere near the levels of illness, hospitalization, and deaths we saw at the beginning of the pandemic, but it’s still here and precautions are still encouraged — particularly for those at higher risk of severe illness.”