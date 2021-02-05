As efforts to vaccinate the general public get off to a slow but steady start in Glynn, Camden, McIntosh and other coastal counties, local health officials say residents may be asked to continue following COVID-19 prevention measures for a long time.
Since the first signs of a widespread outbreak in America in early 2020, as of 5 p.m. Thursday, 763,077 Georgia residents have been infected, 13,048 have died and more than 50,000 have been hospitalized across the state.
The highly contagious flu-like respiratory disease has not spared the southern coast of Georgia.
In Glynn County, nearly 6,000 have been infected since early 2020, 137 of whom died with COVID-19. Camden County has reported 2,840 infections and 24 deaths, while authorities in McIntosh report 549 cases and 10 deaths.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Southeast Georgia Health System was caring for 33 COVID-positive inpatients in its Brunswick hospital, five in St. Marys.
“Just like the rest of the state and the nation, our southern coastal counties have seen increased transmission rates in the last couple of months,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, Coastal Health District director. “Although many areas are generally trending downward, we still have a lot of virus circulating in our communities.”
The disease is spreading much too quickly and widely to be considered safe, he said, but the rate of transmission is equalizing after the holiday season.
The number of people dying with the disease is another matter, however. McIntosh and Camden counties are faring better than the rest of the state, boasting a higher rate of recoveries, while Glynn County is doing slightly less well overall, Davis said.
“Regarding Glynn County, there was a tremendous surge in cases during the summer months with a large number of associated deaths, and that surge still affects the overall death rate,” he explained. “During this more recent surge in cases, the number of deaths reported in Glynn County has not exceeded that of surrounding areas.”
Efforts to put a stop to the whole thing through vaccination have been stymied by the lack of vaccine. Currently, only two drug manufacturers make a vaccine — Pfizer and Moderna.
In a press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp said Georgia is still in need of more vaccines. The shortage is causing a delay in the widespread rollout of the state’s vaccination program, which is currently limited to frontline healthcare workers, emergency first responders, nursing home residents, nursing home employees, anyone age 65 and older and their in-home caretakers.
What complicates matters is the need to get two shots to reach 95 percent protection from COVID-19 infection. It’s still early in the vaccination process, Davis said, but plenty of logistical challenges in arranging follow-up appointments second injections have arisen, and he expects many more before the health district irons out all the wrinkles.
Regardless of the details, demand still outstrips supply by a wide margin. That fact became quickly evident to the Coastal Health District when it opened up a phone line for vaccinations appointments on Jan. 7. Less than a week later, the call center was shut down after being overwhelmed, but enough appointments had been booked to occupy the health departments in the eight-county health district for nearly two months, Davis said at the time.
Appointments opened once again earlier this week, and while the demand has hardly subsided the new scheduling system — which allows anyone eligible to register online or over the phone — does come with some downsides.
“Placing a call to a phone bank takes longer, which is a disadvantage when the appointments are disappearing so quickly,” Davis said. “We’re finding that some older individuals are asking their younger children, family friends or neighbors to book online for them, and that has worked well for some.”
Eligible residents can schedule a vaccination appointment online at chdcovidvax.org or by calling 912-230-5506.
He asked all citizens to continue following the recommended precautions — wear a face mask in public, keep a six-foot distance from others outside members of one’s household, regularly wash hands and stay home if feeling sick.
Upwards of 70 to 85 percent of the state’s population will need at least partial immunity before Georgia can be said to have achieved herd immunity — also called “community immunity” — at which point COVID-19 won’t be nearly as much of a concern in daily life.
Georgia only recently reached one million vaccinations, about half of those given to residents aged 65 and older. That’s far short of the bar in a state of over 10 million.
“While that’s a great milestone, that number only accounts for about one-third of the estimated 1.5 million residents in Georgia over the age of 65, so there’s still much work to be done,” Davis said.