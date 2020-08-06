A new Veterans Affairs medical center has opened in Valdosta, but it will have no impact on veterans services in the Golden Isles.
Benny Williams, commander of American Legion Post 9 in Brunswick, said veterans in Coastal Georgia are sent to a variety of locations for treatment that can’t be done at local VA clinics.
Veterans in the Golden Isles who can’t be treated at the local VA clinic are sent to Dublin; veterans in Hinesville are sent to Macon; those in Savannah go to Charleston, S.C., and veterans in Camden County are sent to Jacksonville, Fla.
“It doesn’t make sense,” Williams said of the system.
The good news is the VA is advertising for land for a new clinic that will be located within three miles of the existing one. Williams said it will likely be built somewhere near the Glynn County Police headquarters.
“When that clinic opens, it will have 60 percent more services,” he said.
One of those services, teleconference doctors’ visits, is something Williams said he is not enthusiastic about.
“Teleconferences take away from face-to-face interaction,” he said.
Improvements are needed at the Brunswick clinic, where Williams said all phone calls are automatically routed to the VA hospital in Dublin, where he said a typical wait on hold is 30 to 45 minutes.
Then, a staff member makes the decision on whether to forward the call to the Brunswick clinic for an appointment, refill a prescription or seek medical advice.
“I’ve been complaining five years to Dublin,” he said. “There are major problems with the Brunswick clinic.”
Williams expects an improvement in service once the new clinic opens, but he also points out that VA medical treatment is the only option for some local veterans.
“I’m really happy that situation will turn around,” he said. “They have to take what they can get.”