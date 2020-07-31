Ten traditional patients have been relocated to a new 32-bed unit at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, providing additional space for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, a system official said.
The patients were moved Wednesday and as of Thursday they were the only ones relocated, Chief Operating Officer Christy Jordan said. Transferring the 10 from a “medical/surgical unit’’ allowed the hospital to expand to 91 the number of beds dedicated to the treatment of COVID-19 patients, Jordan said.
“Twenty-four of those are critical care,’’ or intensive care, she said.
As of Thursday the system had 98 COVID-19 patients, 85 in Brunswick and 13 at the St. Marys hospital, Jordan said. That’s an increase of 16 in two days.
“That number continues to climb,’’ she said earlier.
Before the coronavirus struck, the Brunswick hospital had 24 [Intensive Care Unit] beds,’’ but it now has 36, 24 for COVID-19 and 12 others for those with traditional health issues such as heart attacks and strokes, Jordan said.
The health system will continue filling beds in the new 32-bed unit as staff can be hired to work there, Jordan said.
The unit was brought on line ahead of schedule. Construction contractors shifted resources there and away from less critical work in the ongoing renovation of the hospital to get it ready.
Jordan clarified that although some less critical people are remaining with ambulance crews when transported to the emergency rooms, they are not waiting in ambulances in the parking lot.
The patients are brought inside the emergency room on a stretcher where some have to wait with the attending EMTs until ER staff takes over care, Jordan said.
“We don’t allow the paramedics to release the patients to our care until we have a place to put them,’’ she said.
The wait has ranged from 30 minutes to an hour, but the hospital tries to free up the EMTs as quickly as possible so they can respond to other calls.
Once the transfer of care is complete, patients may be in a bed in a passageway until a treatment room is available, but they are in the care of emergency room personnel, she said.
Jordan couldn’t say if the additional beds will speed up that process but said they will provide flexibility.
If there’s anything good about COVID-19, it is that people are more reluctant to call an ambulance or show up at the ER for ailments that are not true emergencies, Jordan said.
Some of that may be out of fear of exposure to the coronavirus at the hospital, she said.
The uptick in the number of coronavirus patients is increasing the load on the already weary and fatigued hospital staff.
“People are tired,’’ Jordan said. “We’ve been doing this for months.”
The number of cases in Glynn County jumped dramatically after July 4 when out-of-town tourists began flocking to the beach. Nonetheless, there has been no marked increase in admissions of out-of-town patients as a result of the virus, she said.
“Almost all are individuals from our service area,” Glynn and Camden counties and also Brantley, McIntosh, Charlton and Wayne, Jordan said.
Very few people from outside Georgia have been admitted.
“Usually, those … are back home by the time they’re sick enough for hospitalization,’’ Jordan said.
Jordan and other health officials have said if people stay home when sick, maintain a social distance of six feet from others, wash their hands frequently, wear face masks when around others outside their homes and avoid crowds, the spread of the virus could be brought under control.
Although Gov. Brian Kemp has not issued a face mask mandate and attempted to knock down those implemented in municipalities, he wears one himself and has advised all Georgia residents to wear them.