Glynn County Schools’ new superintendent is stepping into the role at a time of unprecedented challenges to the local school system.
Scott Spence, who will officially begin his role as the new superintendent July 1, addressed the Brunswick Rotary Club during its virtual meeting Thursday and answered club members’ questions, most of which pertained to how the school system will operate in a world impacted by COVID-19.
“I’m very humbled to become the superintendent,” Spence told the club, sitting in his temporary office in the school system building at 1313 Egmont St. “I thought my career was over.”
Scott retired in 2018 from his position as Brunswick High School principal, wrapping up a 30-year education career in Glynn County that he ended with a seven-year stint as Glynn Academy principal and two years at Brunswick High, his alma mater.
But when Spence returned this school year to temporarily fill a math coordinator position for the district, he said his retirement plans changed.
“When I came back, I pretty much saw that I wasn’t ready to retire,” he told the Rotary Club members. “I was ready to step into a bigger job.”
The school board announced Spence as the sole finalist for the position April 22, following a search that began earlier this year after Virgil Cole’s announced his decision not to renew his contract this summer.
Spence said he knows he will have to make some tough decisions from the outset. The school system’s budget has already begun to be impacted by economic losses created by the coronavirus pandemic.
The school system expects to soon see millions of dollars in losses to its budget, when March and April tax collection numbers fully come in. Spence said he and other school officials are working now to find ways to fill those financial gaps without hurting student instruction, costing people their jobs or raising local taxes
One of the first decisions he’s made, Spence said, is not to fill open positions that do not directly impact instruction.
Club members asked what the start of the new school year may look like.
Spence said he expects that, if Glynn County Schools is able to resume classes on its originally set date in August, the beginning of a new school year will not look as it usually does.
“I feel pretty confident that school is going to begin when we normally start,” he said. “It might not look like what it looked like when we stopped having school.”
It’s best to prepare for the worst and adjust to better options, Spence said.
A significant concern he has is that students have not had equal learning opportunities during the past several months of distance learning. Some will need to catch up a great deal when they return to school this fall, Spence said, and the school system needs to determine how it will assess these students and adapt to these new challenges.
Spence was also asked about the school board’s recent decision to set a June 15 deadline on when to approve a potential intergovernmental agreement with College of Coastal Georgia, which is an important next step in the timeline of the plan to build a performing arts center on the college’s Brunswick campus using ESPLOST funds.
“There seems to be some concern that the original agreement between the school system and the college, that both sides are not holding up to what they said they’d do,” Spence said, noting that he could not divulge on this topic.