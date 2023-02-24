New student registration open for next school year
Parents and guardians who have a child attending public school in Glynn County for the first time next school year are encouraged to register their child now for school in August.
New student registration open for next school year
Parents and guardians who have a child attending public school in Glynn County for the first time next school year are encouraged to register their child now for school in August.
The 2023-2024 school year will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
Parents/guardians will need to schedule an appointment for a registration session by visiting https://calendly.com/glynn-county-central-registration/session, and registration packets must be completed prior to the scheduled session.
Students who are currently enrolled do not need to register. Only those who will attend school in Glynn County for the first time or those who have not attended a Glynn County public school in the past year must register. This enrollment window is for grades kindergarten through 12th.
For more information about the registration process, call the Central Registration Office at 912-280-4010.
— The Brunswick News
