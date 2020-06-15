Sports fans will soon have another reason to come to downtown Brunswick.
Russell’s Sports Bar could open on Norwich Street by the July 4 weekend if final plans are approved by city officials, said James Russell, owner of the business.
Russell said he is scheduled to meet with city manager Regina McDuffie to review his business plan to ensure he is in compliance with all city ordinances.
City officials have already approved his license to serve alcoholic beverages.
“I’m trying to get some paperwork finalized,” he said.
Russell described the venue as an old-time sports bar with pool tables, dart boards and lots of TVs showing a wide variety of games.
There will be no gaming machines or other electronic distractions in the business.
The target audience is older adults who want a place to share their enthusiasm for one or more of the games shown on the big screens inside the bar.
The menu will only have snacks, hot dogs, nachos and other foods that are easy and quick to prepare, he said.
On some weekdays, Russell said he will bring in a disc jockey to play music.
Russell said he has lived most of his life in Brunswick and wants to make sure his customers are not rowdy. He hopes the bar becomes a destination for sports fans throughout the Golden Isles.
“It’s open to everyone,” he said. “It’s a place for working people to patronize. I’m trying to do it the right way.”