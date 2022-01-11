The new Glynn County Animal Service building opened in Glynn County with little fanfare.
For the dogs and cats at the shelter, however, the difference between the old and new complexes is night and day.
The new shelter does not have the typical odor associated with older ones in the region. It also has plenty of room for the dogs, cats and a 250-pound pig waiting for adoption, said Alicia Anderson, county animal services director.
“It’s great for animal welfare,” she said of the new facility.
The region is several weeks away from the season when a large influx of kittens will be brought to the shelter. Most of them will be born from feral cats, she said.
“It’s a lot to handle anywhere you go,” she said of the number of kittens the shelter receives.
The new shelter has enabled staff to focus on animal rescue and rehab, if possible. Some people come in to adopt a dog or cat but do not have realistic expectations when they enter the facility.
Anderson said counselors will talk with prospective owners to learn more about their living situation before a pet is adopted. The goal is to ensure the animals don’t get returned because they fail to meet the new owner’s expectations.
“We want to match pets with the right families,” she said. “I want every dog to have a comfortable bed.”
The new center also has a conference room, intake area, surgery room and veterinarian’s office. She said the veterinarian comes into the shelter once a week to attend the needs of the animals.
The shelter is advertising for a full-time veterinarian technician.
The shelter is always seeking volunteers willing to do a variety of tasks, including cleaning kennels, walking dogs or bathing them, and filling water bowls. Other needs include food, treats, hard toys for cats and dogs, towels (used are best), bleach, paper towels and cat litter.
“We need more people who love animals,” Anderson said. “Sometimes there aren’t enough to go around.”
The painful part of the job is euthanizing animals that cannot be adopted because they are too aggressive. Many of the dogs are pit bull mixes. Unfortunately, those life and death situations happen too often, even though Anderson said pit bulls have an unfair reputation.
“There isn’t a day that passes that doesn’t crush your heart,” she said. “That’s what keeps you going.”