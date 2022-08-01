What happened to Lt. Jim Dillingham and Capt. Pam Starr sounds like a trade, something you’d hear about in pro football or baseball, except they’re both Salvation Army officers.
They passed, in effect, on U.S. Highway 82 with Dillingham bound east to Brunswick, and Starr headed to Waycross as they exchanged assignments.
“Maj. Starr and I just swapped positions,’’ Dillingham said recently. “They sent her to Waycross and me to paradise.”
Dillingham had spent seven years in Waycross while Starr had served two years in Brunswick, having previously served in Valdosta.
“When I considered an office, this is where I wanted to go,’’ Dillingham said.
In fact, Dillingham joked that he knew that the 10 Commandments forbids coveting, but he nonetheless coveted the Brunswick office close to the beach.
During his time in Waycross, Dillingham said he brought more people to the table to help the needy in the community.
He also increased the number of beneficiaries of the Angel Tree, the annual Christmas gift drive, by 40% while finding more support. Of the 400 families helped, all had been adopted by members of the Waycross community, Dillingham said, meaning the Salvation Army didn’t have to use other funds to supplement the Angel Tree.
“We took our expense in Angel Tree to zero,’’ he said.
“I fully expect to do the same here or better. I totally believe in collaborative efforts.”
He has some work ahead of him, including rebuilding the Salvation Army’s church that was flooded and left with damaged floors and black mold. Starr’s efforts were stymied by a lack of contractors as the work force dwindled during COVID and, once the pandemic subsided somewhat, contractors had work elsewhere.
At least Starr was able to leave a blank canvas of sorts for workers. Dillingham said the sanctuary is empty down to the block walls and bare floors, asbestos has been abated, but one other step remains before the contractor goes to work. The city of Brunswick has agreed to address drainage issues in the alley it owns between the Salvation Army’s Reynolds Street shelter and office and the sanctuary facing Union Street.
The floodwater came off that alley, and the city has agreed to work on the problem, Dillingham said.
“I’m greatly encouraged by what happened before I got here,’’ he said of the groundwork that had been laid.
Before he joined the Salvation Army nearly 15 years ago, Dillingham had a job in Atlanta as a firefighter/EMT that he loved and a wife and daughter. His wife couldn’t stand the stress of the danger he faced and gave him the ultimatum of changing jobs or losing their marriage.
“Being arrogant, I said, ‘You can’t tell me what I do for a living,’ and she left,’’ Dillingham said.
“I didn’t know God then. I knew of him, but not personally,’’ he said.
After his marriage broke up, a friend invited him to the Salvation Army.
“I said, ‘Those people who ring bells?’ He said, ‘We do more than that,’’’ Dillingham recalled.
They went to the big Atlanta Temple Corps with its 30-piece brass band where, “Dillingham said, “It was tremendous.”
The God that he calls relentless has caught him and Dillingham surrendered his life and began a career and ministry he loves. He and his wife are still friends, perhaps better than before.
“Life is hard enough as it is,’’ Dillingham said, and holding onto anger only makes it worse.
His daughter, who still lives in Atlanta, has two sons. Dillingham said the nearby beach is a great draw to get them to visit.
A small picture of the two boys is nestled in a corner of the frame of a larger picture frame making it easy to pull down and show to visitors. Behind his desk chair hangs a palm print with one of Dillingham’s favorite scriptures, joined phrases from Isaiah 19:15 and 16.
“I will never forget you,’’ it reads. “See, I have engraved you on the palms of my hands.”
“My first love is teaching the gospel of Jesus Christ,’’ Dillingham said. He hopes to do so soon in the sanctuary.
Dillingham knows now that the Salvation Army does more than ring bells, as his friend said, and he loves the motto, “Doing the Most Good.”
A smile seldom leaves Dillingham’s face, but he is serious when he says it’s more than a catchphrase. “It’s a promise,” he said. “We’ll do the most good with what is entrusted to us.”