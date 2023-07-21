A demand for running gear has brought a new business to St. Simons Island.
Georgia Game Changers Running Company opened in March in Redfern Village.
A demand for running gear has brought a new business to St. Simons Island.
Georgia Game Changers Running Company opened in March in Redfern Village.
The store carries apparel, accessories and therapy products for running and walking.
“Everybody is different, so it’s about finding the one that fits for you,” manager Braden Colbert said.
Aetrex, a foot scanner, gives customers a way to find this “perfect fit.” When a customer steps onto the platform, the machine uses pressure data to measure each unique foot, detecting traits like arch height.
This machine is the only one on the island, Myles Mojica, a staff member, said.
Whether it’s for running, walking, working or recovery, Colbert said the main goal is to find each customer a pair of comfortable shoes. The staff also encourages customer questions about sports, nutrition and general wellness.
Before the shop opened, Colbert said Golden Isles residents would travel to their stores in Savannah or Richmond Hill, Ga. This demand for running products prompted them to open up shop on the island.
The business hosts a group run at 6 p.m. every Monday, starting at the store. The group run is open to the community and is for all levels.
The company will host a demo event at 6 p.m. on July 31 for Riley’s Soles 4 Souls. The event will kick off with an Ucan nutrition demo and pre-run.
Then, during the run, there will be a demo for the On Cloudstratus and On Cloudsurfer shoes. After the run, runners can try a pair of Oofos recovery slides.
When a donor gifts a pair of shoes, they can enter to win On Cloudstratus shoes, Goodr glasses, Oofos slides or Ucan nutrition. Each pair of shoes donated counts as an entry.
