Heather Woodard, whose journey through addiction and recovery spans decades, hopes to bring new support to the recovery community in Glynn County.

Woodard is the founder of New Roots Glynn, a new recovery community organization, or RCO, that will create a safe space and provide needed resources to locals recovering from addiction.

