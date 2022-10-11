Heather Woodard, whose journey through addiction and recovery spans decades, hopes to bring new support to the recovery community in Glynn County.
Woodard is the founder of New Roots Glynn, a new recovery community organization, or RCO, that will create a safe space and provide needed resources to locals recovering from addiction.
“We know that the opposite of addiction is connection, and the RCO will provide a huge recovery support for our community,” Woodard said.
An RCO is a nonprofit led by people who are in long-term recovery. RCOs provide public education, advocacy, peer-based recovery support services and more.
“We embrace all people and all pathways to recovery,” Woodard said.
New Roots Glynn will host a recovery symposium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Selden Park. The free and family-friendly event will include a resource fair with numerous agencies, a panel of speakers, breakfast and lunch, games for children, door prizes and more.
The community is invited to attend the event, which will be sponsored by the Georgia Council on Substance Abuse.
New Roots Glynn is in the early stages of getting organized as an established RCO. The organization will eventually be able to offer a wide range of programs and services, Woodard said, including faith-based meetings and all-recovery meetings, employment assistance, transportation, family support, peer coaching, recreational training, Narcan training, suicide prevention and more.
“We would provide all free services,” Woodard said. “We’re getting off the ground. We’ve got our name, and we have our 5013c status.”
RCOs typically contract with the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities for funding, Woodard said, but the department is not currently funding new RCOs.
New Roots Glynn is working now to raise funds and to secure a location for the RCO.
“We really have to prove what we’re doing and that we’re self-sustaining before we can get grants,” Woodard said.
Many of Georgia’s 33 RCOs are in the northern part of the state and close to Atlanta, Woodard said.
A RCO in Glynn County will be able to serve many types of people in recovery, including those who are just leaving jail, detox or addiction treatment or those hoping to help others.
Woodard, who is in long-term recovery, completed training to be a certified addiction recovery empowerment specialist in 2021. She is also trained to be a certified peer specialist in addictive diseases.
For the past six months or so, Woodard has focused on forming partnerships and looking for fundraising opportunities to get New Roots Glynn started. An executive board and working board have come together as well.
The community has already stepped forward to offer support where possible. New Roots Glynn hosts a weekly recovery meeting at Saved By Grace, a nonprofit that offers shelter and aid to the homeless.
A listening session in April gave New Roots Glynn organizers a better idea of what the community needs.
“There’s a lot of support and a lot of people that want to see this happen,” Woodard said.
Glynn County has a large recovery community that could be served by an RCO, she said.
Woodard has been in recovery for about four years.
“I don’t remain quiet about being in recovery because I know that my story can hopefully help someone else find recovery, and that’s what the RCO is,” she said.
She began drinking at age 17 and tried rehab and detox treatment multiple times. Her addiction led to several arrests and lost jobs.
“Me picking up a drink shattered everything,” Woodard said. “So I went to detox at St. Simons by the Sea, and then I went to Grace House in Augusta. And that was probably the fifth time I’d been to detox and the seventh time I’d been to treatment.”
She was worn down, though, and felt she didn’t have control of her life. She’s stayed sober since her move to Augusta, and she returned to Glynn County in 2018.
“I had several attempts at staying sober, and I feel like if I had a place to go and could be surrounded by peers and people with the same focus as me I would have been more supported,” she said.
A RCO would create that kind of space in Glynn County, she said.
“Just to have a safe place to go for someone that’s just trying to not pick up, that is a lot of what the RCO is about. And once they gather their footing, then they can come and give back as well,” she said. “Recovery is people that have gone before you extending their hand whenever you come in, and it just keeps going that way.”