A new addition to the corner of Albany and Gloucester streets in downtown Brunswick is the product of two passions coming together.

One is that of Orion Douglass, senior State Court judge and now local developer. The other is Jay Green’s love of cooking fish, which is the foundation of Jay’s Seafood & Chicken, the building’s tenant. They hope to have the restaurant open by Sept. 1, in time for the next First Friday.

