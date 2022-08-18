A new addition to the corner of Albany and Gloucester streets in downtown Brunswick is the product of two passions coming together.
One is that of Orion Douglass, senior State Court judge and now local developer. The other is Jay Green’s love of cooking fish, which is the foundation of Jay’s Seafood & Chicken, the building’s tenant. They hope to have the restaurant open by Sept. 1, in time for the next First Friday.
Douglass owns the property and financed the construction of the building, which began around the beginning of the year.
Douglass sees this as a big deal for the Black community in Brunswick. It’s on a historic lot, once the site of two businesses in “The Negro Motorist Green Book” — a segregation-era listing of businesses in the U.S. that would serve Black patrons. In the book, the property is listed as being home to both a restaurant called Kozy and The Green Cab, a taxi service.
“This is the book my parents took when we were going to Detroit or wherever to figure out where to stop, where to eat, where to stay,” Douglass said, pointing out the two listings in his 1938 and 1946 copies.
It doesn’t end there. Both businesses were merely part of a slew of Black-owned small businesses on Albany, which was once known as Black Wall Street, Douglass said. Many businesses along the corridor are Black-owned today, like Rosby’s Convenience Store, Russell’s Sports Bar and Cahoon’s Barber Shop, among others.
He hopes the bottom-to-top construction — the first he can think of in the city’s downtown core in decades — will spur a new generation of business development.
Jay’s could also be an oasis in the area, which he called a food desert. The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines them as “areas where people have limited access to a variety of healthy and affordable food.”
In a study, the USDA found such deserts are more likely to appear in areas where the majority of residents are non-White.
Douglass says the part of the city he’s targeting qualifies.
“A lot of people don’t have a car, and where are they going to walk? Winn-Dixie is far away on foot,” Douglass said.
It’s more than just a new place to buy food. Training in the food industry for young people will, he hopes, give them a chance to make more of themselves than they would have otherwise.
Many of Georgia’s cities are built on the backs of a strong Black middle class and the blending of cultures. Most in the city are either teachers or government workers, and he hopes to give low-income residents an opportunity to climb the economic ladder.
Douglass plans to make this his first and only development project, but that’s not the end of Seed Corn.
The company still holds several properties, and Douglass says he’s going to leave it to his daughter, Odet Douglass, to determine when and how to develop those.
Commercial development won’t be the only thing in the company’s portfolio, Odet Douglass said. She has plans to develop affordable housing for residents in the area.
“The purpose is to invest in commercial and residential with a focus on the city of Brunswick,” she said.
A Glynn Academy graduate, Odet said Brunswick is her home, noting her church is just around the corner and she’s inherited a passion for giving back.
Her family has always been big on helping the community, but COVID-19 got them all together and thinking about how to really make an impact. They settled on developing one of Seed Corn’s properties, she said.
“That got us as a family rethinking and seeing what we could do to give back and help,” Odet Douglass said.
As for Green, the founder of a long line of restaurants serving seafood and later chicken, it’s just a further pursuit of his passion: cooking fish.
He started the business decades ago in Chicago. A friend in the banking business furnished $5,000 in startup capital based on Green’s passion alone, he said. Green said his friend wasn’t convinced at the time that a fish-only restaurant would fly in Chicago.
He was proven wrong, and after selling off his holdings in Chicago, Green moved to the Golden Isles and opened up Original Jay’s Fish and Chicken, now located on U.S. 17 near exit 29. That location was a second choice, as the restaurant was originally in Brunswick.
It’s something of a homecoming for him.
“I’m 77 now and I’ll be cooking fish when I’m 90,” Green said. “When I get to heaven, you’ll have to make a reservation.”