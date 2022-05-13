The newest restaurant in the Golden Isles has an added pressure most new dining establishments don’t have to face.
Tipsy McFly’s officially opened at the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport on Thursday after a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by the business community.
Susan Bates, the restaurant’s owner, understands her new restaurant will be a first impression for some of the passengers arriving at or departing from the Golden Isles on Delta flights.
Bates said the menu is similar to her restaurant in downtown Brunswick with a twist on the names to make it more airport related.
For example, the appetizers are called “pre-flight starters.” Deserts are under the category “fasten your sweet belts.” Other menu items include a foot-long “fuselage dog,” and “cruising altitude sandwiches.”
Bates said the seating capacity is 85 and the restaurant, open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, will employ 12 to start. She said the hours could change depending on demand and the ability to hire more workers, which is a challenge in the restaurant industry nationwide.
Bates said she is targeting passengers and their guests, employees at neighboring businesses such as Gulfstream and the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, as well as residents living nearby as part of her customer base.
She said the new restaurant’s customers should have the same high expectations for good service and quality food as her restaurant in downtown Brunswick.
“We want them to have another option,” Bates said.
Bob Burr, executive director of the Glynn County Airport Commission, said he believes the restaurant will attract customers from surrounding businesses because the location is convenient, parking is free and the food is great.
Burr said passengers prefer local restaurants over chains and they will like the dining experience.
“Our clientele is travelers who have high expectations,” he said. “We’re really pleased to have Tipsy McFly’s here.”
Bates said her son, Jason Bates, will manage the restaurant. She praised the contractors who did the renovations, saying contract work during a pandemic is not an easy task.