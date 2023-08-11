Some precinct boundaries and poll locations in Glynn County have changed.

There are now 17 polling places, three fewer than in 2019.

Recommended for you

More from this section

Camden jail conditions a challenge

Camden jail conditions a challenge

Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor knows firsthand how difficult it is for a law enforcement officers to maintain their composure when a person fails to follow lawful orders.

Reporter speaks to Democratic Women

Reporter speaks to Democratic Women

A good way to break the ice at a speaking engagement is with humorous anecdotes, and Atlanta Journal-Constitution political reporter Greg Bluestein used the tried and true method to good effect with the Glynn County Democratic Women on Thursday.