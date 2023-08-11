Some precinct boundaries and poll locations in Glynn County have changed.
There are now 17 polling places, three fewer than in 2019.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Some precinct boundaries and poll locations in Glynn County have changed.
There are now 17 polling places, three fewer than in 2019.
The new boundaries and locations were submitted to the state by the Glynn County Board of Elections and Voter Registration and have been approved.
The fewer number of precincts will enable elections officials to better staff quality poll worker teams at each location.
There are no longer any polling places in schools, a process that began several years ago for security and safety concerns, said Christina Redden, the board’s deputy director. Five Glynn County schools were used as polling places in recent years.
“On Election Day you have all these strangers walking around the school,” she said. “It was an unfair burden on our schools.”
There were also complaints by voters who waited in long lines of cars as schools were getting out.
The biggest challenge was to find new polling locations that met the needs to conduct an election, including having enough parking, being compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and having the electrical capacity to handle all the equipment, Redden said.
“We’re high maintenance,” she said.
All the polling places in schools were relocated to churches, Redden said.
Changes to polling locations are primarily in Sterling, west of Interstate-95, U.S.17 North, Exit 29, and central Glynn around the Glynn Place Mall and the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. There are also minor changes to other areas.
City, St. Simons Island and Jekyll Island voters are not impacted by the changes.
Redden said voters in the affected areas will receive new voter precinct cards soon. Elections officials plan to get the word out through advertising, interviews, public service announcements and word of mouth.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor knows firsthand how difficult it is for a law enforcement officers to maintain their composure when a person fails to follow lawful orders.
A good way to break the ice at a speaking engagement is with humorous anecdotes, and Atlanta Journal-Constitution political reporter Greg Bluestein used the tried and true method to good effect with the Glynn County Democratic Women on Thursday.
Members of the clergy gathered on the steps of City Hall Wednesday to request the municipal government halt a federal lawsuit seeking to close The Well, at least until the end of the year.
Storms ripping through Glynn County Tuesday night dumped a quick blast of rain on the area and knocked down trees that caused power outages, some that lasted into Wednesday morning.
A familiar feeling was in the air Tuesday as students returned to school to begin a new academic year.
A celebration is planned next week to commemorate the arrival of the two-millionth Mercedes-Benz to the Port of Brunswick.