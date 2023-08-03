A daytime shelter and services center for homeless people in downtown Brunswick is seeing guests again on a limited basis after being closed for more than two months, but this time visitors must follow a few new rules.

The Well, 1101 Gloucester St., has been open the past two weeks from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. offering its full slate of services.

Recommended for you

More from this section

Ritz Theater to host art teacher exhibit this Friday

Ritz Theater to host art teacher exhibit this Friday

The walls of the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick are presently adorned with the work of recently retired Brunswick High School art teacher Tamara Daughtry, but they’ll be covered with art by other Glynn County art teachers when the Ritz Theater opens for First Friday this week.