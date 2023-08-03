A daytime shelter and services center for homeless people in downtown Brunswick is seeing guests again on a limited basis after being closed for more than two months, but this time visitors must follow a few new rules.
The Well, 1101 Gloucester St., has been open the past two weeks from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. offering its full slate of services.
Two weeks prior to that, shelter staff worked to register guests under a new set of rules and policies. It has already seen nearly 50 people who have been cleared to access services at the shelter under the new rules its leaders hope will quell concerns of local business owners and residents, said Jenna Kennedy, minister of operations at Faithworks, the nonprofit that operates The Well.
Those concerns reached a tipping point in April when city officials ordered a 65-day closure on the facility following a string of five separate violent incidents involving homeless people. One of the individuals accused in those crimes was actively receiving services at The Well. Two others had been to the facility years prior to their alleged attacks but were told not to return for violating the rules.
Kennedy said new rules are being put into place and that the facility will reopen fully when staff and volunteers are fully prepared to operate it under the new policies.
“We’re making sure our staff is ready,” she said. “But we also want to make sure we are doing things right and can handle everything.”
The Brunswick Police Department saw a roughly 130% increase in its interactions in downtown Brunswick with homeless people as The Well worked toward being fully opened in July compared to June.
Answering a request by The News, Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones on Wednesday said officers responded to 90 calls in July dealing with issues related to homeless people. That was up from 59 in June, he said.
Vagrancy at places like Mary Ross Waterfront Park, the adjacent St. Andrews Court office complex, and along the Newcastle Street Corridor accounted for more than 25 of those calls. Other calls were for disorderly conduct, trespassing, suspicious activity and a fight, among others, police records showed.
Those are the types of calls Kennedy said folks operating The Well hope to avoid with their new policies for guests.
Under the new rules:
• There will be zero tolerance for loitering and camping outside The Well and across JF Mann Way 24 hours a day.
• All guests must be registered whether they are new or if they visited when it was open previously.
• All guests must be cleared of any outstanding warrants by a background check by the Brunswick Police Department and through confirmation with parole officers for anyone on parole to register and receive services.
• Guests on the sex-offender registry must be cleared by the parole office to be within a certain distance from churches, schools and the Safe Harbor teen shelter across JF Mann Way from The Well.
• All guests will be required to meet with the resource management team at least once every 14 visits.
• Guests without identification must either work with the Faithworks’ team or another organization to obtain one. If they do not, they will not qualify to receive services.
• All guests will be checked against the statewide Homeless Management Information System.
Kennedy said those measures will be accompanied by the construction of a new fence around the porch area, an updated camera system to monitor for loitering and camping overnight, and a new sign-in system to electronically and immediately flag anyone not allowed in the building. A contractor has been hired for the new fence that will be completed when supplies arrive.
The measures will go a long way to help staff and volunteers keep The Well orderly, Kennedy said.
“We have been open for about a month with no criminal incidents or loitering/camping on the property,” Kennedy said in an email on Wednesday.
On the phone, Kennedy said The Well is seeing some familiar faces and some new ones. She also said there are about another 40 people who are in the process of registering but haven’t completed the new process yet.
Chief Jones said 53 people have come to the police department for background checks so that they can complete the registration.
“It’s not an invasive process for us,” he said. “It’s the same as we do for places like the Salvation Army.”
Jones said officers check each person for warrants locally and nationally. If someone has a local warrant or an out of state warrant with extradition orders, they will be arrested. If they have an out-of-state misdemeanor warrant that doesn’t call for extradition, they will be denied registration at The Well, he said.
If someone seeking the clearance for registration doesn’t have an ID, Jones said officers will run their fingerprints through a national database.
Kennedy said about five people have been arrested for outstanding warrants during the process. For a couple it was a surprise. For others, Kennedy said they were ready to face the consequences they knew they had been avoiding.
She said The Well’s goal is to help homeless individuals get out of the situations they are in. That means before it reopens, all staff and volunteers must be properly trained, which is why they are opening in phases, she said.
Part of that training is deescalation and mental health training so staff and volunteers are prepared for the variety of issues the homeless population faces.
“We continue to train new staff and monitor everything so we know the new policies are successful and effective,” Kennedy said. “We want to be good neighbors.”