One of the new owners of Sea Palms Resort unveiled plans to renovate the golf resort at Wednesday’s monthly Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce meeting.
Will Carter said he was among a group of investors who purchased Sea Palms to “bring new life” to the facility.
Renovations to the golf course will be from tee to green. Plans include a renovation of the clubhouse, which suffered damages from hurricanes that have struck the region in recent years. Apparently, problems with the claim filed with the insurance company has been resolved.
“We want to make it a true club atmosphere,” he said. “Sea Palms will be a great course.”
A community master plan will also be developed with input from those who live in the development.
“We want this to be a true community effort about how we build and what we mean to this community,” Carter said.
Plans for the renovations are undergoing, but the restaurant remains open the and the complex is capable of hosting events, he said.
In other business, the Atlanta trip by elected officials and the business community was also discussed at the meeting. The trip enabled those who attended to get a better understanding of state government and the priorities of the officials in charge of different state agencies. Meetings with the lieutenant governor, secretary of state and other key state lawmakers enabled participants for a better understanding of the legislative priorities this year.
The threat of snow forced the cancelation of a meeting with Georgia Power during the Atlanta trip.
Scott McQuade, director of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau, made a presentation about visitor rates, which he said were up about five percent until December, which he said was a flat month.
January was another story, however, when “things got ugly” because of the government shutdown. One lodger lost an estimated $100,000 in business, he said.
“January will be a financial hit for us,” he said. “We’re pleased the government is up and running.”
There are still some consumer confidence concerns in the aftermath of the shutdown that have caused some merchants to adjust their rates, he said.
The film industry is also picking up, with interest in filming a possible TV series here.
And a motion picture scout has been looking at locations in the area.
An official from Glynn County said the county website, glynncounty.org, now has a link to provide information, updated daily, about ongoing road construction projects including times, locations and the type of work being performed.