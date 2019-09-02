City commissioners will consider a new procurement policy when they meet Wednesday at Old City Hall.
The revision applies to contracts for supplies, services and construction, regardless of the funding source. Federal and contract funds will be spend in accordance with all federal laws.
The proposed changes set guidelines for competitive sealed bidding, how bids will be awarded, local vendor preference and contracts involving expenditures below $25,000.
The city manager will have the authority to make emergency procurements of supplies, services and construction items when there is a threat to public health.
The new policy will also expand participation by women-owned and minority businesses by assuring they are on solicitation lists. When economically feasible, requirements can be divided into smaller tasks or quantities to maximize women-owned and minority-owned businesses.
Contracts with other government entities, open ended contracts, demolition, repairs and maintenance projects are also included in the new policy.
Commissioners are also slated to discuss an ordinance for the placement of small wireless facilities in pubic rights of way. One objective is to ensure the integrity of historic, culture and scenic resources.
Permits will be required to install, replace or modify and pole in a public right of way.
The proposed policy establishes the maximum height above ground for poles, antennas and radio units. Fines and other penalties are also established under the proposal.
City officials will also discuss a proposed amendment to park certain vehicles on residential roadways. The city will designate 18 truck routes and will prohibit parking on the roads for a time period longer than necessary to accomplish their tasks.
The proposed changes will also prohibit truck campers, camper trailers, non-motorized trailers, motor homes, boats, boat trailers and other recreational vehicles from parking on any city street or public place if it is not attached to a motorized vehicle.
The vehicles are considered a nuisance and a hazard to motorists and public safety officials. The vehicles will be towed at the expense of the owner. At the discretion of the law enforcement officer, a vehicle parked in violation of the ordinance may be released to the owner if it is immediately removed.