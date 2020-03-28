A revised report shows the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 increasing in the Coastal Health District by four as of 7 p.m. Friday, raising the total in the district to 35.

Glynn County reported seven cases, an increase of one, Chatham County 15 cases, an increase of five, and Bryan County five, an increase of one.

Others with confirmed cases in the eight-county coastal district include Camden, two cases; Liberty and Long, each reporting one case; and Effingham, four cases.

No cases had been confirmed in McIntosh County as of Friday evening.

No deaths that could be attributed to the coronavirus have been reported in the coastal district.

In neighboring health districts, Charlton County had one confirmed case and Ware County two. No cases had been confirmed in Brantley or Wayne counties as of Friday.

Georgia's confirmed case count climbed to 2,198 with 65 deaths.

More from this section

Animal control delivers pet food to senior pet owners

Animal control delivers pet food to senior pet owners

With the elderly in particular encouraged by health officials to stay indoors and practice social distancing to protect themselves from the COVID-19 pandemic, Glynn County Animal Control is doing what it can to lighten their burden.

Takeout is the new normal for restaurants

Takeout is the new normal for restaurants

A lot of residents remember Mills Garwood from his firecracker days. He used to set up his fireworks stand around July 4th on the empty lot in the roundabout on Frederica Road on St. Simons Island. Next to where the Outback Steakhouse used to be.