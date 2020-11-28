There’s a new face at Nalley Honda in Brunswick, and it belongs to Jay Jaynes, the new General Manager.
Jaynes came on board about three months ago after Clay Nalley, a long-time friend, asked him to help out as the dealership continues to grow.
“I tell people I came here to enjoy my life , but the car business is my life – I love it too much to just slow down,” Jaynes said. “So, I’m working full-throttle – it’s fun.”
Jaynes says he has no hobbies other than spending time with his family, and being the No. 1 fan of his wife, country music singer, songwriter and recording artist, Cindy Standage, who pursues her career full-time.
“The Nalleys are all about family and they instill in us to take care of everyone like they are family!” he said.
Jaynes took the long way to get to Brunswick and the folks at Nalley Honda.
Born in Hamlin, W.Va., which is a little more than 35 miles south of the capital city of Charleston, Jaynes enlisted in the U.S. Air Force following high school and served four years. He is a Vietnam veteran and military pride runs deep in his family. His name tag says it all.
Upon receiving his honorable discharge, he entered the automobile business.
“I’ve spent 42 years in the automobile business, and I had one of the best teachers ever,” Jaynes said, recalling his mentors, the late Jimmy Love, of the former C&O Motors in St. Albans, W.Va., and Dick Keffer from the Keffer Automotive Group in Charlotte.
As his career progressed, Jaynes became a dealer with Ford Motor Co., and worked at Savannah Dodge and Savannah Hyundai, were he turned those dealerships into the No. 1 stores in Georgia!
“I was in Savannah for over 20 years, North Carolina for about 10 years and Texas for a few years,” he said.
He’s glad to be on board with Honda, and says it’s the best brand in the world to sell. In the next year, customers will have a redesigned Ridgeline and the new Accord Sport.
“That Accord Sport is amazing,” Jaynes said.
From service to sales, Jaynes has done a complete staff overhaul.
“I kept the best,” he said. “Everyone is highly experienced, and is very aware of his standard of customer care!”
One trait employees immediately notice is Jaynes’ demand for customer satisfaction.
“Yes, I said ‘demand’,” he laughed. “And ever since we made these changes, our five-star Google reviews are off the chain.”
Jaynes says it all comes down to a few simple things that are easy to accomplish with the new staff, and they all boil down to how Nalley treats its customers – family helping family. One of his favorite quotes is, “If your presence doesn’t make an impact, your absence won’t make a difference.”
“The difference is the care and attention that we provide, and there’s a different attitude in the store,” he said. “There’s not a sleepy attitude – we’re a front line, all-hands-on-deck deal now.”